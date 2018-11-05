 


Ice Cube headlines the Fillmore Auditorium on Thursday.EXPAND
Brandon Marshall

The Best Concerts in Denver This Week

Westword Staff | November 5, 2018 | 5:55am
Ice Cube, who's set to release a new album in December, headlines the Fillmore Auditorium on Thursday. My Morning Jacket frontman Jim James plays the Paramount Theatre on Tuesday, while WHY? plays Alopecia on Thursday at the Gothic Theatre. Also on tap this week are Philip H. Anselmo & the Illegals at the Marquis, The Reverend Peyton's Big Damn Band at the Bluebird, and Jesse Dayton at 3 Kings Tavern. Here's our full list of picks:

MONDAY, NOVEMBER 5

Saints of Valory
$15-$17, 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater

Philip H. Anselmo & the Illegals
$23-$25, 7 p.m., Marquis Theater

Molly Burch
$10-$12, 8 p.m., Lost Lake Lounge

TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 6

Jim James
$36.50-$48.50, 8 p.m., Paramount Theatre

The Story So Far
$25, 6:45 p.m., Ogden Theatre

Joywave and Sir Sly
$24.50, 7:30 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood

Circa Survive
$25, 7:30 p.m., Oriental Theater

Jesse Dayton
9 p.m., 3 Kings Tavern

Acid Dad
$11-$13, 8 p.m., Lost Lake Lounge

WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 7

THRICE
$24.99-$30, 6 p.m., Summit

Avenhart
$12-$15, 7 p.m., Bluebird Theater

Yung Pinch
$22-$25, 9 p.m., Cervantes' Other Side

Triathalon and the Marias
$17.50-$20, 7 p.m., Marquis Theater

Coco Montoya
$25-$30, 8 p.m., Soiled Dove Underground

THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 8

Ice Cube
$44.75, 8 p.m., Fillmore Auditorium

WHY?
$20, 8 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood

As I Lay Dying
$25-$175, 8 p.m., Oriental Theater

The Reverend Peyton's Big Damn Band
$20, 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater

The Orb
$20-$22, 8 p.m., Marquis Theater

Ladies of LCD Soundsystem Tour
$28-$42, 9 p.m., Ophelia's Electric Soapbox

Find more music events in the Westword concert calendar. Organizing a concert you'd like to be considered for this list? Send information to editorial@westword.com.

