The Best Concerts in Denver This Week

Ice Cube, who's set to release a new album in December, headlines the Fillmore Auditorium on Thursday. My Morning Jacket frontman Jim James plays the Paramount Theatre on Tuesday, while WHY? plays Alopecia on Thursday at the Gothic Theatre. Also on tap this week are Philip H. Anselmo & the Illegals at the Marquis, The Reverend Peyton's Big Damn Band at the Bluebird, and Jesse Dayton at 3 Kings Tavern. Here's our full list of picks:
MONDAY, NOVEMBER 5
Saints of Valory
$15-$17, 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater
Philip H. Anselmo & the Illegals
$23-$25, 7 p.m., Marquis Theater
Molly Burch
$10-$12, 8 p.m., Lost Lake Lounge
TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 6
Jim James
$36.50-$48.50, 8 p.m., Paramount Theatre
The Story So Far
$25, 6:45 p.m., Ogden Theatre
Joywave and Sir Sly
$24.50, 7:30 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood
Circa Survive
$25, 7:30 p.m., Oriental Theater
Jesse Dayton
9 p.m., 3 Kings Tavern
Acid Dad
$11-$13, 8 p.m., Lost Lake Lounge
WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 7
THRICE
$24.99-$30, 6 p.m., Summit
Avenhart
$12-$15, 7 p.m., Bluebird Theater
Yung Pinch
$22-$25, 9 p.m., Cervantes' Other Side
Triathalon and the Marias
$17.50-$20, 7 p.m., Marquis Theater
Coco Montoya
$25-$30, 8 p.m., Soiled Dove Underground
THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 8
Ice Cube
$44.75, 8 p.m., Fillmore Auditorium
WHY?
$20, 8 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood
As I Lay Dying
$25-$175, 8 p.m., Oriental Theater
The Reverend Peyton's Big Damn Band
$20, 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater
The Orb
$20-$22, 8 p.m., Marquis Theater
Ladies of LCD Soundsystem Tour
$28-$42, 9 p.m., Ophelia's Electric Soapbox
Find more music events in the Westword concert calendar. Organizing a concert you'd like to be considered for this list? Send information to editorial@westword.com.
