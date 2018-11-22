Opiuo, Black Pistol Fire and Every New Denver Concert Announcement

Black Pistol Fire, who performed at the 2016 Westword Music Showcase, headlines the Gothic Theatre in January.

New Zealand-born electronica artist Opiuo headlines the Boulder Theater on Saturday, January 12. Tickets, $23.50 to $25, are on sale now.

Black Pistol Fire headlines the Gothic Theatre on Friday, January 11. Tickets, $18 to $20, are on sale now.