 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
    Follow http://instagram.com/denverwestword
  • Google Plus
Black Pistol Fire, who performed at the 2016 Westword Music Showcase, headlines the Gothic Theatre in January.EXPAND
Black Pistol Fire, who performed at the 2016 Westword Music Showcase, headlines the Gothic Theatre in January.
Aaron Thackeray

Opiuo, Black Pistol Fire and Every New Denver Concert Announcement

Westword Staff | November 22, 2018 | 5:55am
AA

New Zealand-born electronica artist Opiuo headlines the Boulder Theater on Saturday, January 12. Tickets, $23.50 to $25, are on sale now.

Black Pistol Fire headlines the Gothic Theatre on Friday, January 11. Tickets, $18 to $20, are on sale now.

As we reported earlier this week, the Rolling Stones will headline Broncos Stadium at Mile High on Sunday, May 26. Tickets, $49.50 to $499.50, go on sale Friday, November 30, at 10 a.m.

NEW SHOWS / ON SALE DATES

AGGIE THEATRE

Groundation: Fri., Feb. 15, 9 p.m., $17-$20.
Leftöver Crack: Tue., Jan. 1, 8 p.m., $18-$20.

THE BLACK SHEEP

Telekinetic Yeti: Wed., Dec. 12, 7 p.m., $10.

BLUEBIRD THEATER
Bob Schneider: Fri., April 19, 9 p.m., $25.50.
Corb Lund: Wed., Feb. 20, 8 p.m., $15.

BOULDER THEATER

Beatles vs. Stones - A Musical Showdown: Ft. tribute bands Abbey Road and Satisfaction., Wed., Jan. 23, 8 p.m., $25-$55.
Opiuo: Sat., Jan. 12, 9 p.m., $23.50-$25.

BRONCOS STADIUM AT MILE HIGH

The Rolling Stones: Sun., May 26, 7:30 p.m., $49.50-$499.50.

CERVANTES' MASTERPIECE BALLROOM & THE OTHER SIDE

Dave Watts Birthday Bash: Ft. Dave Watts, Lyle Divinsky (The Motet), Ian Neville (Dumpstaphunk), Jeff Franca (Thievery Corp), Matt Jalbert (TAUK), Steve Watkins, Kim Dawson, Nick Gerlach, Gabe Mervine, Tanya Shylock, Dan Africano. With New Breed Brass Band, Sat., Jan. 26, 9 p.m., $17-$20.
Detroit Love: Carl Craig and Moodymann: Sat., Feb. 23, 9 p.m., $15-$25.
The Grass Is Dead: Thu., March 7, 7:30 p.m., $5-$15.
Groundation: Sat., Feb. 16, 9 p.m., $20-$30.
Horseshoes & Hand Grenades: Sat., Jan. 12, 9 p.m., $15-$20.
Lil Mosey: Thu., March 7, 8:15 p.m., $25-$102.
Steveland Swatkins & the Positive Agenda: With a special tribute to Erykah Badu & D'Angelo feat. Kowan Turner, Will Trask, Ladamion Massey, Dan Africano, Eric Luba, Scott Flynn, Vlad Colesnicov, Michelle Sarah, Devon Parker, Matthew Rossman and Sasha Brown, Sat., Jan. 12, 9 p.m., $15-$20.
Summer Camp on the Road: Thu., Jan. 17, 8 p.m., $12-$15.

FOX THEATRE

Joe Hertler & the Rainbow Seekers: Thu., Jan. 31, 9 p.m., $13-$15.
Luca Lush: With Bishu, Thu., March 7, 9 p.m., $15-$20.
Shakedown Street: Performing 12/29/77 - Dick's Picks Vol. 10, Sat., Dec. 29, 8:30 p.m., $15.
Summer Camp: On the Road Tour '19: Fri., Feb. 8 & 9 p.m., $12-$15.

GLOBE HALL

Current Joys: Thu., Feb. 21, 8 p.m., $12-$15.
The Dip: Tue., April 30, 8 p.m., $15-$17.
Hot Flash Heat Wave: Wed., Feb. 27, 8 p.m., $13-$15.
Vundabar: Wed., Feb. 20, 8 p.m., $13-$15.

GOTHIC THEATRE

Black Pistol Fire: Fri., Jan. 11, 9 p.m., $18-$20.

LARIMER LOUNGE

A-Mac & The Height: Sat., Jan. 19, 8 p.m., $10-$12.
Mansionair: Tue., March 12, 8 p.m., $13-$15.
Short Shorts: Fri., Dec. 21, 9 p.m., $10-$12.
Superb Beats Collective Takeover/Parrish B2B Mport: Sat., Dec. 22, 8 p.m., $10-$15.

MARQUIS THEATER

The Black Queen: Tue., March 19, 7 p.m., $20-$22.
Fortune's Fool: Fri., Dec. 28, 6 p.m., $10-$12.
Kill Paris (album release): Sat., Feb. 16, 8 p.m., $19.50-$25.
Sliver: Fri., Dec. 21, 7 p.m., $10-$12.

SOILED DOVE UNDERGROUND

Jim Lauderdale: Thu., Dec. 27, 8 p.m., $20-$25.
William Fitzsimmons: Thu., Jan. 17, 8 p.m., $20-$25.

SUMMIT

DaniLeigh: Tue., Feb. 26, 7 p.m., $15-$65.
Set It Off: Sun., Feb. 24, 6 p.m., $19-$22.

SWALLOW HILL

Amelie Quartet: Thu., Feb. 14, 7:30 p.m., $10-$12.
Hal Aqua and the Lost Tribe: Sat., Feb. 23, 8 p.m., $16-$18.
Harry Tuft: Thu., Jan. 17, 7 p.m., $10.
Peter Yarrow: Sat., March 2, 8 p.m., $34-$36.
Seth Glier: Sat., March 2, 8 p.m., $15-$17.
Small Potatoes: Sat., Jan. 26, 8 p.m., $13-$15.

Have events you want included on this list? Send the details to editorial@westword.com. Looking for more to do? Visit the Westword calendar.

Recommended for You

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

©2018 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send: