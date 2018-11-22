Opiuo, Black Pistol Fire and Every New Denver Concert Announcement

New Zealand-born electronica artist Opiuo headlines the Boulder Theater on Saturday, January 12. Tickets, $23.50 to $25, are on sale now.
Black Pistol Fire headlines the Gothic Theatre on Friday, January 11. Tickets, $18 to $20, are on sale now.
As we reported earlier this week, the Rolling Stones will headline Broncos Stadium at Mile High on Sunday, May 26. Tickets, $49.50 to $499.50, go on sale Friday, November 30, at 10 a.m.
NEW SHOWS / ON SALE DATES
Groundation: Fri., Feb. 15, 9 p.m., $17-$20.
Leftöver Crack: Tue., Jan. 1, 8 p.m., $18-$20.
Telekinetic Yeti: Wed., Dec. 12, 7 p.m., $10.
BLUEBIRD THEATER
Bob Schneider: Fri., April 19, 9 p.m., $25.50.
Corb Lund: Wed., Feb. 20, 8 p.m., $15.
Beatles vs. Stones - A Musical Showdown: Ft. tribute bands Abbey Road and Satisfaction., Wed., Jan. 23, 8 p.m., $25-$55.
Opiuo: Sat., Jan. 12, 9 p.m., $23.50-$25.
The Rolling Stones: Sun., May 26, 7:30 p.m., $49.50-$499.50.
CERVANTES' MASTERPIECE BALLROOM & THE OTHER SIDE
Dave Watts Birthday Bash: Ft. Dave Watts, Lyle Divinsky (The Motet), Ian Neville (Dumpstaphunk), Jeff Franca (Thievery Corp), Matt Jalbert (TAUK), Steve Watkins, Kim Dawson, Nick Gerlach, Gabe Mervine, Tanya Shylock, Dan Africano. With New Breed Brass Band, Sat., Jan. 26, 9 p.m., $17-$20.
Detroit Love: Carl Craig and Moodymann: Sat., Feb. 23, 9 p.m., $15-$25.
The Grass Is Dead: Thu., March 7, 7:30 p.m., $5-$15.
Groundation: Sat., Feb. 16, 9 p.m., $20-$30.
Horseshoes & Hand Grenades: Sat., Jan. 12, 9 p.m., $15-$20.
Lil Mosey: Thu., March 7, 8:15 p.m., $25-$102.
Steveland Swatkins & the Positive Agenda: With a special tribute to Erykah Badu & D'Angelo feat. Kowan Turner, Will Trask, Ladamion Massey, Dan Africano, Eric Luba, Scott Flynn, Vlad Colesnicov, Michelle Sarah, Devon Parker, Matthew Rossman and Sasha Brown, Sat., Jan. 12, 9 p.m., $15-$20.
Summer Camp on the Road: Thu., Jan. 17, 8 p.m., $12-$15.
Joe Hertler & the Rainbow Seekers: Thu., Jan. 31, 9 p.m., $13-$15.
Luca Lush: With Bishu, Thu., March 7, 9 p.m., $15-$20.
Shakedown Street: Performing 12/29/77 - Dick's Picks Vol. 10, Sat., Dec. 29, 8:30 p.m., $15.
Summer Camp: On the Road Tour '19: Fri., Feb. 8 & 9 p.m., $12-$15.
Current Joys: Thu., Feb. 21, 8 p.m., $12-$15.
The Dip: Tue., April 30, 8 p.m., $15-$17.
Hot Flash Heat Wave: Wed., Feb. 27, 8 p.m., $13-$15.
Vundabar: Wed., Feb. 20, 8 p.m., $13-$15.
Black Pistol Fire: Fri., Jan. 11, 9 p.m., $18-$20.
A-Mac & The Height: Sat., Jan. 19, 8 p.m., $10-$12.
Mansionair: Tue., March 12, 8 p.m., $13-$15.
Short Shorts: Fri., Dec. 21, 9 p.m., $10-$12.
Superb Beats Collective Takeover/Parrish B2B Mport: Sat., Dec. 22, 8 p.m., $10-$15.
The Black Queen: Tue., March 19, 7 p.m., $20-$22.
Fortune's Fool: Fri., Dec. 28, 6 p.m., $10-$12.
Kill Paris (album release): Sat., Feb. 16, 8 p.m., $19.50-$25.
Sliver: Fri., Dec. 21, 7 p.m., $10-$12.
Jim Lauderdale: Thu., Dec. 27, 8 p.m., $20-$25.
William Fitzsimmons: Thu., Jan. 17, 8 p.m., $20-$25.
DaniLeigh: Tue., Feb. 26, 7 p.m., $15-$65.
Set It Off: Sun., Feb. 24, 6 p.m., $19-$22.
Amelie Quartet: Thu., Feb. 14, 7:30 p.m., $10-$12.
Hal Aqua and the Lost Tribe: Sat., Feb. 23, 8 p.m., $16-$18.
Harry Tuft: Thu., Jan. 17, 7 p.m., $10.
Peter Yarrow: Sat., March 2, 8 p.m., $34-$36.
Seth Glier: Sat., March 2, 8 p.m., $15-$17.
Small Potatoes: Sat., Jan. 26, 8 p.m., $13-$15.
