The Rolling Stones Announce a Denver Concert

For weeks, buzz has been circulating that the Rolling Stones might make make a stop in Denver. First, a massive banner with the band's logo unfurled outside Broncos Stadium. Then the iconic lips and tongue design appeared on sidewalks outside the Gothic Theatre. Last Friday, the legendary act dropped its uncut live recording, Voodoo Lounge.

Finally, on November 19, the band announced a thirteen-city U.S. tour, including a Denver concert at Broncos Stadium on May 26.

According to Rolling Stone, tickets will go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday, November 30. Here's the lineup:

April 20, 2019 – Miami Gardens, Florida, Hard Rock Stadium

April 24 – Jacksonville, Florida, TIAA Bank Field

April 28 – Houston, Texas, NRG Stadium

May 7 – Glendale, Arizona, State Farm Stadium

May 11 – Pasadena, California, the Rose Bowl

May 18 – Santa Clara, California, Levi’s Stadium

May 22 – Seattle, Washington, CenturyLink Field

May 26 – Denver, Colorado, Broncos Stadium at Mile High

May 31 – Washington, D.C., FedExField

June 4 – Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Lincoln Financial Field

June 8 – Foxborough, Massachusetts, Gillette Stadium

June 13 – East Rutherford, New Jersey, MetLife Stadium

June 21 – Chicago, Illinois, Soldier Field

For more information as it is announced, go to the Rolling Stones' website.