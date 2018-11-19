The Rolling Stones Announce a Denver Concert

For weeks, buzz has been circulating that the Rolling Stones might make make a stop in Denver. First, a massive banner with the band's logo unfurled outside Broncos Stadium. Then the iconic lips and tongue design appeared on sidewalks outside the Gothic Theatre. Last Friday, the legendary act dropped its uncut live recording, Voodoo Lounge.
Finally, on November 19, the band announced a thirteen-city U.S. tour, including a Denver concert at Broncos Stadium on May 26.
According to Rolling Stone, tickets will go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday, November 30. Here's the lineup:
April 20, 2019 – Miami Gardens, Florida, Hard Rock Stadium
April 24 – Jacksonville, Florida, TIAA Bank Field
April 28 – Houston, Texas, NRG Stadium
May 7 – Glendale, Arizona, State Farm Stadium
May 11 – Pasadena, California, the Rose Bowl
May 18 – Santa Clara, California, Levi’s Stadium
May 22 – Seattle, Washington, CenturyLink Field
May 26 – Denver, Colorado, Broncos Stadium at Mile High
May 31 – Washington, D.C., FedExField
June 4 – Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Lincoln Financial Field
June 8 – Foxborough, Massachusetts, Gillette Stadium
June 13 – East Rutherford, New Jersey, MetLife Stadium
June 21 – Chicago, Illinois, Soldier Field
For more information as it is announced, go to the Rolling Stones' website.
