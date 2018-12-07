The Best Concerts in Denver This Weekend

Snow Tha Product headlines the Ogden Theatre tonight and the Aggie Theatre in Fort Collins tomorrow, while the Polish Ambassador takes over the Fillmore Auditorium tomorrow. Mike Watt & the Secondmen continue their three-night stand this weekend at the Lion's Lair, and the Boulder Creative Music Ensemble and Ron Miles perform at the Boulder Mennonite Church in memory of the group's founder, Fred Hess, who died in October. See our full list of picks below.
FRIDAY, DECEMBER 7
Snow Tha Product
$25-$30, 9 p.m., Ogden Theatre
3OH!3 and Emo Nite
$25-$29, 8 p.m., Summit
Pink Talking Fish
$17-$20, 9 p.m., Cervantes' Masterpiece Ballroom
Nick Waterhouse
$25.50, 8 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood
Godflesh
$27.50-$175, 8 p.m., Oriental Theater
SunSquabi
$45-$75, 9 p.m., Bluebird Theater
Jack Russell's Great White
$19-$250, 8 p.m., Herman's Hideaway
John Pizzarelli
$40-$50, 8 p.m., Soiled Dove Underground
Mike Watt & the Secondmen (also December 8)
$22.50, 9 p.m., Lion's Lair
The Boulder Creative Music Ensemble
$15-$35, 7 p.m, Boulder Mennonite Church
SATURDAY, DECEMBER 8
The Polish Ambassador
$19.75-$24.75, 7 p.m., Fillmore Auditorium
Said the Sky
$25-$27, 9 p.m., Ogden Theatre
CupcakKe
$25-$27.50, 7 p.m., Summit
Silverstein
$22-$150, 7 p.m., Oriental Theater
Kyle Hollingsworth's Hoppy Holidays
$22-$25, 9 p.m., Cervantes' Masterpiece Ballroom
Ookay
$20, 9 p.m., Bluebird Theater
Anthony Ruptak & The Midnight Friends
$10, 9 p.m., hi-dive
Grateful Shred
$22-$25, 9 p.m., Larimer Lounge
Fist Fight
$10-$15, 9 p.m., Lost Lake Lounge
SUNDAY, DECEMBER 9
Ayla Nereo
$25, 6 p.m., Summit
Felly
$20-$25, 7:15 p.m., Cervantes' Masterpiece Ballroom
The Band Perry
$29.50, 8 p.m., Gothic Theatre
Charlie Parr and Willie Watson
$20-$23, 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater
With Confidence and Broadside
$15-$17, 6 p.m., Marquis Theater
JMSN
$15-$17, 8 p.m., Larimer Lounge
