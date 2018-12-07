The Best Concerts in Denver This Weekend

Snow Tha Product headlines the Ogden Theatre tonight and the Aggie Theatre in Fort Collins tomorrow, while the Polish Ambassador takes over the Fillmore Auditorium tomorrow. Mike Watt & the Secondmen continue their three-night stand this weekend at the Lion's Lair, and the Boulder Creative Music Ensemble and Ron Miles perform at the Boulder Mennonite Church in memory of the group's founder, Fred Hess, who died in October. See our full list of picks below.