Snow Tha Product headlines the Ogden Theatre tonight.
Ken Hamblin

The Best Concerts in Denver This Weekend

Westword Staff | December 7, 2018 | 7:55am
Snow Tha Product headlines the Ogden Theatre tonight and the Aggie Theatre in Fort Collins tomorrow, while the Polish Ambassador takes over the Fillmore Auditorium tomorrow. Mike Watt & the Secondmen continue their three-night stand this weekend at the Lion's Lair, and the Boulder Creative Music Ensemble and Ron Miles perform at the Boulder Mennonite Church in memory of the group's founder, Fred Hess, who died in October. See our full list of picks below.

FRIDAY, DECEMBER 7

Snow Tha Product
$25-$30, 9 p.m., Ogden Theatre

3OH!3 and Emo Nite
$25-$29, 8 p.m., Summit

Pink Talking Fish
$17-$20, 9 p.m., Cervantes' Masterpiece Ballroom

Nick Waterhouse
$25.50, 8 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood

Godflesh
$27.50-$175, 8 p.m., Oriental Theater

SunSquabi
$45-$75, 9 p.m., Bluebird Theater

Jack Russell's Great White
$19-$250, 8 p.m., Herman's Hideaway

John Pizzarelli
$40-$50, 8 p.m., Soiled Dove Underground

Mike Watt & the Secondmen (also December 8)
$22.50, 9 p.m., Lion's Lair

The Boulder Creative Music Ensemble
$15-$35, 7 p.m, Boulder Mennonite Church

SATURDAY, DECEMBER 8

The Polish Ambassador
$19.75-$24.75, 7 p.m., Fillmore Auditorium

Said the Sky
$25-$27, 9 p.m., Ogden Theatre

CupcakKe
$25-$27.50, 7 p.m., Summit

Silverstein
$22-$150, 7 p.m., Oriental Theater

Kyle Hollingsworth's Hoppy Holidays
$22-$25, 9 p.m., Cervantes' Masterpiece Ballroom

Ookay
$20, 9 p.m., Bluebird Theater

Anthony Ruptak & The Midnight Friends
$10, 9 p.m., hi-dive

Grateful Shred
$22-$25, 9 p.m., Larimer Lounge

Fist Fight
$10-$15, 9 p.m., Lost Lake Lounge

SUNDAY, DECEMBER 9

Ayla Nereo
$25, 6 p.m., Summit

Felly
$20-$25, 7:15 p.m., Cervantes' Masterpiece Ballroom

The Band Perry
$29.50, 8 p.m., Gothic Theatre

Charlie Parr and Willie Watson
$20-$23, 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater

With Confidence and Broadside
$15-$17, 6 p.m., Marquis Theater

JMSN
$15-$17, 8 p.m., Larimer Lounge

Looking for more to do? Visit Westword's concert calendar online. Have an event you want us to include on this list? Send the details to editorial@westword.com.

