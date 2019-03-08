 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
    Follow http://instagram.com/denverwestword
4
Andrew McMahon headlines the Fillmore Auditorium on Saturday, March 9.EXPAND
Andrew McMahon headlines the Fillmore Auditorium on Saturday, March 9.
Miles Chrisinger

The Best Concerts in Denver This Weekend

Westword Staff | March 8, 2019 | 5:55am
AA

EDM artists Mikey Lion, Lee Reynolds and Marbs are part of Desert Hearts Takeover at the Ogden Theatre Friday night, while the Sounds of Animals Fighting are at the venue on Sunday. Also on tap this weekend are Andrew McMahon in the Wilderness at the Fillmore Auditorium, Jacob Banks at the Gothic Theatre and Jonathan Wilson at the Bluebird Theater. See our full list of picks below.

FRIDAY, MARCH 8

Continue Reading

Desert Hearts Takeover
$26, 9 p.m., Ogden Theatre

Jamey Johnson
$39-$45, 9 p.m., Summit

Yheti
$22/$25, 9 p.m., Cervantes' Masterpiece Ballroom

Cosmic Gate
$25-$29, 9 p.m., Gothic Theatre

Jonathan Wilson
$20/$22, 9 p.m., Bluebird Theater

Beth Nielsen Chapman
$25-$35, 8 p.m., Soiled Dove Underground

Cyrus Chestnut Quartet
$20-$45, 6:30 p.m., Dazzle

SATURDAY, MARCH 9

Andrew McMahon in the Wilderness
$32.50, 5:30 p.m., Fillmore Auditorium

Crumb
$15/$17, 7 p.m., Summit

Jacob Banks
$22-$25, 9 p.m., Gothic Theatre

Haywyre
$25/$28, 7:30 p.m., Bluebird Theater

Max Frost
$15/$17, 7 p.m., Marquis Theater

Alfredo Rodríguez & Pedrito Martinez Duo
$20, 7:30 p.m., Lakewood Cultural Center

Steve Forbert and Ellis Paul
$26-$28, 8 p.m., Swallow Hill Music

Chimney Choir
$13-$27, 9 p.m., Ophelia's Electric Soapbox

Graves
$15-$18, 9:30 p.m., Larimer Lounge

VHS Collection
$15-$20, 9:30 p.m., Globe Hall

SUNDAY, MARCH 10

The Sound of Animals Fighting
$29.50, 8 p.m., Ogden Theatre

Dave Mason
$40-$75, 8 p.m., Boulder Theater, Boulder

Weathers
$13/$15, 6:30 p.m., Marquis Theater

Ian Moore
$15-$18, 7 p.m., Soiled Dove Underground

Coco Montoya and Tinsley Ellis
$31-$33, 7 p.m., Swallow Hill Music

Looking for more to do? Visit Westword's concert calendar online. Have an event you want us to include on this list? Send the details to editorial@westword.com.

Trending Music

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

©2019 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send: