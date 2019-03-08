The Best Concerts in Denver This Weekend

EDM artists Mikey Lion, Lee Reynolds and Marbs are part of Desert Hearts Takeover at the Ogden Theatre Friday night, while the Sounds of Animals Fighting are at the venue on Sunday. Also on tap this weekend are Andrew McMahon in the Wilderness at the Fillmore Auditorium, Jacob Banks at the Gothic Theatre and Jonathan Wilson at the Bluebird Theater. See our full list of picks below.
FRIDAY, MARCH 8
Desert Hearts Takeover
$26, 9 p.m., Ogden Theatre
Jamey Johnson
$39-$45, 9 p.m., Summit
Yheti
$22/$25, 9 p.m., Cervantes' Masterpiece Ballroom
Cosmic Gate
$25-$29, 9 p.m., Gothic Theatre
Jonathan Wilson
$20/$22, 9 p.m., Bluebird Theater
Beth Nielsen Chapman
$25-$35, 8 p.m., Soiled Dove Underground
Cyrus Chestnut Quartet
$20-$45, 6:30 p.m., Dazzle
SATURDAY, MARCH 9
Andrew McMahon in the Wilderness
$32.50, 5:30 p.m., Fillmore Auditorium
Crumb
$15/$17, 7 p.m., Summit
Jacob Banks
$22-$25, 9 p.m., Gothic Theatre
Haywyre
$25/$28, 7:30 p.m., Bluebird Theater
Max Frost
$15/$17, 7 p.m., Marquis Theater
Alfredo Rodríguez & Pedrito Martinez Duo
$20, 7:30 p.m., Lakewood Cultural Center
Steve Forbert and Ellis Paul
$26-$28, 8 p.m., Swallow Hill Music
Chimney Choir
$13-$27, 9 p.m., Ophelia's Electric Soapbox
Graves
$15-$18, 9:30 p.m., Larimer Lounge
VHS Collection
$15-$20, 9:30 p.m., Globe Hall
SUNDAY, MARCH 10
The Sound of Animals Fighting
$29.50, 8 p.m., Ogden Theatre
Dave Mason
$40-$75, 8 p.m., Boulder Theater, Boulder
If you like this story, consider signing up for our email newsletters.
SHOW ME HOW
Newsletters
SUCCESS!
You have successfully signed up for your selected newsletter(s) - please keep an eye on your mailbox, we're movin' in!
Weathers
$13/$15, 6:30 p.m., Marquis Theater
Ian Moore
$15-$18, 7 p.m., Soiled Dove Underground
Coco Montoya and Tinsley Ellis
$31-$33, 7 p.m., Swallow Hill Music
Looking for more to do? Visit Westword's concert calendar online. Have an event you want us to include on this list? Send the details to editorial@westword.com.
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!