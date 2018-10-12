 


Tech N9ne headlines Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre tonight.
Miles Chrisinger

The Best Concerts in Denver This Weekend

Westword Staff | October 12, 2018 | 5:55am
AA

Tech N9ne headlines Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre tonight, with Hopsin, Dizzy Wright, Futuristic, Mackenzie Nicole, Krizz Kaliko also on the bill, while Colombian singer J Balvin stops at the Pepsi Center on Sunday. Not One More, a gun violence prevention event at Levitt Pavilion Denver with headliner Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats has been rescheduled from Sunday to Saturday because of the weather. The Mile High Spirits Block Party will bring Dillon Francis and Cashmere Cat to the 2200 block of Larimer Street. Also on tap this weekend are Alkaline Trio at the Fillmore Auditorium, St. Paul and the Broken Bones at the Ogden Theatre and Boulder Theater, and Alina Baraz at the Ogden Theatre. See our full list of picks below.

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 12

Tech N9ne
$25-$42.50, 7:30 p.m., Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre, Greenwood Village

Alkaline Trio
$28, 7 p.m., Fillmore Auditorium

Ronnie Milsap
$25, 8:30 p.m., Grizzly Rose

Chris Lake
$20-$30, 8 p.m., Ogden Theatre

The Dan Band
$20-$25, 7 p.m., Summit

St. Paul and the Broken Bones
$35-$40, 8:30 p.m., Boulder Theater, Boulder

Paradise Lost
$25-$30, 8 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood

The Lacs
$10-$175, 8 p.m., Oriental Theater

Riot Ten
$14-$23, 9 p.m., Bluebird Theater

Fat Nick
$20-$50, 7 p.m., Marquis Theater

Holly Near
$25-$27, 8 p.m., Swallow Hill Music

Tove Stryke
$18-$20, 9:30 p.m., Globe Hall

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 13

Rezz
$35-$80, 5 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison

Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats
$18, 2 p.m., Levitt Pavilion Denver

Mile High Massive
$19.75, 6 p.m., Fillmore Auditorium

St. Paul and the Broken Bones
$30-$35, 9 p.m., Ogden Theatre

Noah Cyrus
$20-$25/VIP $89-$149, 7 p.m., Summit

Long Beach Dub All Stars
$22-$25, 9 p.m., Cervantes' Masterpiece Ballrom

Blitzen Trapper
$18-$20, 9 p.m., Fox Theatre, Boulder

Mipso
$10-$18, 9 p.m., Bluebird Theater

The Hollow
$12-$15, 7 p.m., Marquis Theater

One Epic Night
$75-$100, 6 p.m., Swallow Hill Music

Mile High Spirits Block Party
$40-$140, 2 p.m., Mile High Spirits

SUNDAY, OCTOBER 14

J Balvin
$39.95-$350, 8 p.m., Pepsi Center

BØRNS
$26, 7 p.m., Fillmore Auditorium

Alina Baraz
$30-$35, 8 p.m., Ogden Theatre

Reignwolf
$18-$20, 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater

Neustadt JAAMM Festival: David Krakauer and Kathleen Tagg present: Voyages
$20-$25, 6:30 p.m., Elaine Wolf Theatre

SG Lewis
$17.50-$20, 8 p.m., Larimer Lounge


Looking for more to do? Visit Westword's concert calendar online. Have an event you want us to include on this list? Send the details to editorial@westword.com.

