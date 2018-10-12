The Best Concerts in Denver This Weekend

Tech N9ne headlines Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre tonight, with Hopsin, Dizzy Wright, Futuristic, Mackenzie Nicole, Krizz Kaliko also on the bill, while Colombian singer J Balvin stops at the Pepsi Center on Sunday. Not One More, a gun violence prevention event at Levitt Pavilion Denver with headliner Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats has been rescheduled from Sunday to Saturday because of the weather. The Mile High Spirits Block Party will bring Dillon Francis and Cashmere Cat to the 2200 block of Larimer Street. Also on tap this weekend are Alkaline Trio at the Fillmore Auditorium, St. Paul and the Broken Bones at the Ogden Theatre and Boulder Theater, and Alina Baraz at the Ogden Theatre. See our full list of picks below.
FRIDAY, OCTOBER 12
Tech N9ne
$25-$42.50, 7:30 p.m., Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre, Greenwood Village
Alkaline Trio
$28, 7 p.m., Fillmore Auditorium
Ronnie Milsap
$25, 8:30 p.m., Grizzly Rose
Chris Lake
$20-$30, 8 p.m., Ogden Theatre
The Dan Band
$20-$25, 7 p.m., Summit
St. Paul and the Broken Bones
$35-$40, 8:30 p.m., Boulder Theater, Boulder
Paradise Lost
$25-$30, 8 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood
The Lacs
$10-$175, 8 p.m., Oriental Theater
Riot Ten
$14-$23, 9 p.m., Bluebird Theater
Fat Nick
$20-$50, 7 p.m., Marquis Theater
Holly Near
$25-$27, 8 p.m., Swallow Hill Music
Tove Stryke
$18-$20, 9:30 p.m., Globe Hall
SATURDAY, OCTOBER 13
Rezz
$35-$80, 5 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison
Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats
$18, 2 p.m., Levitt Pavilion Denver
Mile High Massive
$19.75, 6 p.m., Fillmore Auditorium
St. Paul and the Broken Bones
$30-$35, 9 p.m., Ogden Theatre
Noah Cyrus
$20-$25/VIP $89-$149, 7 p.m., Summit
Long Beach Dub All Stars
$22-$25, 9 p.m., Cervantes' Masterpiece Ballrom
Blitzen Trapper
$18-$20, 9 p.m., Fox Theatre, Boulder
Mipso
$10-$18, 9 p.m., Bluebird Theater
The Hollow
$12-$15, 7 p.m., Marquis Theater
One Epic Night
$75-$100, 6 p.m., Swallow Hill Music
Mile High Spirits Block Party
$40-$140, 2 p.m., Mile High Spirits
SUNDAY, OCTOBER 14
J Balvin
$39.95-$350, 8 p.m., Pepsi Center
BØRNS
$26, 7 p.m., Fillmore Auditorium
Alina Baraz
$30-$35, 8 p.m., Ogden Theatre
Reignwolf
$18-$20, 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater
Neustadt JAAMM Festival: David Krakauer and Kathleen Tagg present: Voyages
$20-$25, 6:30 p.m., Elaine Wolf Theatre
SG Lewis
$17.50-$20, 8 p.m., Larimer Lounge
Have an event you want us to include on this list? Send the details to editorial@westword.com.
