The Best Concerts in Denver This Week

Bob Weir and Wolf Bros are at the Paramount Theatre tonight.

Bob Weir and Wolf Bros, featuring Weir, Don Was and Jay Lane, perform songs of the Grateful Dead tonight at the Paramount Theatre, while Josh Groban headlines the Pepsi Center on Tuesday, with Idina Menzel opening. This week's lineup also includes Danzig at the Fillmore Auditorium on Halloween, Brockhampton at the Fillmore the following night, and Of Montreal at the Gothic Theatre on November 1. Here's our full list of picks: