The Best Concerts in Denver This Week

Bob Weir and Wolf Bros, featuring Weir, Don Was and Jay Lane, perform songs of the Grateful Dead tonight at the Paramount Theatre, while Josh Groban headlines the Pepsi Center on Tuesday, with Idina Menzel opening. This week's lineup also includes Danzig at the Fillmore Auditorium on Halloween, Brockhampton at the Fillmore the following night, and Of Montreal at the Gothic Theatre on November 1. Here's our full list of picks:
MONDAY, OCTOBER 29
Bob Weir and Wolf Bros
$59.50-$85, 7 p.m., Paramount Theatre
SCARLXRD
$15-$17, 8 p.m., Larimer Lounge
Pony Bradshaw
$8-$10, Globe Hall
God Save the Queens: Queer Punk Night
Free, 9 p.m., hi-dive
TUESDAY, OCTOBER 30
Josh Groban
$59.50-$199, 8 p.m., Pepsi Center
Goo Goo Dolls
$39.50-$59.50, 8 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison
Suffocation and Cattle Decapitation
$25-$30, 7:30 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood
Black Moth Super Rainbow
$20, 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater
Amigo the Devil and Harley Poe (also October 31)
$15-$17, 7 p.m., Marquis Theater
Scars on 45
$20-$30, 8 p.m., Soiled Dove Underground
WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 31
Danzig
$35, 6:30 p.m., Fillmore Auditorium
Fisher
$20-$30, 9 p.m., Ogden Theatre
Itchy-O Hallowmass
$22-$30, 8 p.m., Summit
Ghostemane
$25-$30, 8:30 p.m., Cervantes' Masterpiece Ballroom
Carl Broemel
$18-$20, 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater
Green Jellÿ Halloween Extravaganza
$10-$100, 7 p.m., Herman's Hideaway
Colfax Speed Queen
$10, 9 p.m., hi-dive
The Night Game
$15-$17, 8 p.m., Larimer Lounge
THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 1
Brockhampton
$39.50-$45, 8 p.m., Fillmore Auditorium
HalloQueen
$25.75-$27.75, 8 p.m., Ogden Theatre
Of Montreal
$20, 8 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood
Hell's Belles
$20, 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater
Michale Graves
$10-$80, 7 p.m., Herman's Hideaway
Mathew Dear
$16-$20, 7 p.m., Marquis Theater
The Goon Sax
$12-$14, 8 p.m., Larimer Lounge
Erik Deutsch
$19, 6:30 p.m., Nocturne
Find more music events in the Westword concert calendar. Organizing a concert you'd like to be considered for this list? Send information to editorial@westword.com.
