Bob Weir and Wolf Bros are at the Paramount Theatre tonight.
Eric Gruneisen

The Best Concerts in Denver This Week

Westword Staff | October 29, 2018 | 5:55am
AA

Bob Weir and Wolf Bros, featuring Weir, Don Was and Jay Lane, perform songs of the Grateful Dead tonight at the Paramount Theatre, while Josh Groban headlines the Pepsi Center on Tuesday, with Idina Menzel opening. This week's lineup also includes Danzig at the Fillmore Auditorium on Halloween, Brockhampton at the Fillmore the following night, and Of Montreal at the Gothic Theatre on November 1. Here's our full list of picks:

MONDAY, OCTOBER 29

Bob Weir and Wolf Bros
$59.50-$85, 7 p.m., Paramount Theatre

SCARLXRD
$15-$17, 8 p.m., Larimer Lounge

Pony Bradshaw
$8-$10, Globe Hall

God Save the Queens: Queer Punk Night
Free, 9 p.m., hi-dive

TUESDAY, OCTOBER 30

Josh Groban
$59.50-$199, 8 p.m., Pepsi Center

Goo Goo Dolls
$39.50-$59.50, 8 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison

Suffocation and Cattle Decapitation
$25-$30, 7:30 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood

Black Moth Super Rainbow
$20, 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater

Amigo the Devil and Harley Poe (also October 31)
$15-$17, 7 p.m., Marquis Theater

Scars on 45
$20-$30, 8 p.m., Soiled Dove Underground

WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 31

Danzig
$35, 6:30 p.m., Fillmore Auditorium

Fisher
$20-$30, 9 p.m., Ogden Theatre

Itchy-O Hallowmass
$22-$30, 8 p.m., Summit

Ghostemane
$25-$30, 8:30 p.m., Cervantes' Masterpiece Ballroom

Carl Broemel
$18-$20, 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater

Green Jellÿ Halloween Extravaganza
$10-$100, 7 p.m., Herman's Hideaway

Colfax Speed Queen
$10, 9 p.m., hi-dive

The Night Game
$15-$17, 8 p.m., Larimer Lounge

THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 1

Brockhampton
$39.50-$45, 8 p.m., Fillmore Auditorium

HalloQueen
$25.75-$27.75, 8 p.m., Ogden Theatre

Of Montreal
$20, 8 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood

Hell's Belles
$20, 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater

Michale Graves
$10-$80, 7 p.m., Herman's Hideaway

Mathew Dear
$16-$20, 7 p.m., Marquis Theater

The Goon Sax
$12-$14, 8 p.m., Larimer Lounge

Erik Deutsch
$19, 6:30 p.m., Nocturne

Find more music events in the Westword concert calendar. Organizing a concert you'd like to be considered for this list? Send information to editorial@westword.com.

    Send: