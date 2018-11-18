Denver's Best Thanksgiving Eve Concerts

Thanksgiving Eve is second only to New Year's Eve as the biggest bar night on the calendar. Rock, EDM, jazz, country and punk acts alike will take to stages around the city. Here's our rundown of pre-Turkey Day shows to help you drum up your appetite for Thanksgiving.

The Last Waltz Revisited

$25, 8 p.m., Fillmore Auditorium

Since 2005, Polytoxic and dozens of guest musicians have been re-creating the Band's legendary Martin Scorsese-directed concert film, The Last Waltz.

Casey Donahue

$20, 8:30 p.m., Grizzly Rose

The Texas country singer headlines the city's best country venue.

Justin Martin

$25.75-$30.75, 9 p.m., Ogden Theatre

Global Dance and Party Guru present San Francisco-based DJ and producer Justin Martin with Justin Jay's Fantastic Voyage, Ardalan and Freddy Rule.

KYGO Fresh Faces of Country

$10-$15, 7 p.m., Summit

Featuring Morgan Evans, Lindsay Ell, Carlton Anderson and Dylan Schneider.

Dweezil Zappa

$25-$50, 8 p.m., Boulder Theater, Boulder

The guitarist continues to honor the legacy of his father, Frank Zappa. He's also giving a guitar masterclass at 3 p.m.

Snakehips

$19.99-$26.75, 9 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood

Party Guru presents the British electronic duo Snakehips, with Pluko, Covex and bimyo.

All Them Witches

$17-$20, 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater

The Nashville rock band stops in town in support of its new album, ATW. Also on the lineup: Handsome Jack.

The Garden

$16-$18, 7 p.m., Marquis Theater

The Garden is an Orange County-based conceptual punk band that includes bothers Wyatt and Fletcher Shears. Also on tap: Le1f and Machine Girl.

John Gunther & the Bad Hombres

$8, 6:30 p.m., Nocturne

Jazz saxophonist John Gunther heads up this band that also includes bassist Gonzalo Teppa, guitarist Tim Wendel and drummer Dru Heller.

Trancegiving 2018

$15-$30, 9 p.m., The Church

The fifteenth annual event spotlights Israeli psytrance duo Vini Vici, which is made up of Aviram Saharai and Matan Kadosh.

The 5th Annual All Black Attire Party

$20/VIP $50, 10 p.m., Temple Nightclub

Hosted by rapper and television personality Safaree, the event includes three DJs, an art show and a VIP red-carpet reception.

Yotto

$20, 9 p.m., Bar Standard

The Finnish DJ and producer, who's signed to Anjunadeep, brings his Hyperfall Tour to Bar Standard.

Drakesgiving

$13-$25, 9 p.m., Ophelia's Electric Soapbox

DJ Big Styles (Motown on Mondays/So What!) hosts this homage to Drake.

Chando (DJ set)

$10-$12, 8 p.m., Larimer Lounge

Chando spins synth-infused house and hip-hop beats. Also on board: Bruce Chillis, Snubluck and Boogie Lights.

Pandasaywhat?!

$5-$10, 9 p.m., Black Box

Denver-based new era funk/soul/hip-hop/bass music artist Pandasaywhat?! does a set with live trumpet. Also playing: Foxy Dope and Spectacle (DJ set).

Do you have a concert you want included on a Westword list? Send the details to editorial@westword.com.