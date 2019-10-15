 


    Herban Planet
Juicy J performed at the Fillmore Auditorium on Friday, February 10.
Miles Chrisinger

Three 6 Mafia Reunites, Announces Denver Concert

Kyle Harris | October 15, 2019 | 11:45am
Three 6 Mafia, the iconic crew behind one of the catchiest, nastiest songs in hip-hop history – "Slob on My Knob" – is hitting the road this spring for a reunion tour, announced rapper Juicy J and DJ Paul.

The tour stops by the Fillmore Auditorium on March 6.

The past few years have been quiet ones for the band. It went on hiatus in 2012 so members could focus on their own solo careers. In the years since, founding members Koopsta Knicca and Lord Infamous both died.

Juicy J has pushed his career to new heights and has regularly toured through Denver.

“This year has already been a banner year for new music and production from both of us,” DJ Paul said in a statement. “I know this is what the fans have been asking for, so we're ready to bring them the classics, along with our new music in the best possible way. To quote LL, don't call it a comeback, we have officially been here for years, and we've got a lot to show for it. Just wait to see what comes next.”

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday, October 18, at the Fillmore Auditorium Box Office and online at Ticket Master

 
Kyle Harris quit making documentaries and started writing when he realized that he could tell hundreds of stories in the same amount of time it takes to make one movie. Now, hooked on the written word, he's Westword’s Culture Editor and writes about music and the arts.

