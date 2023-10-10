 Tool Announces Return to Denver Ball Arena Next Year | Westword
Tool Announces Return to Denver Ball Arena Next Year

Tickets go on sale Friday the 13th at 10 a.m.
October 10, 2023
Tool plays Denver's Ball Arena on February 5, 2024.
Tool plays Denver's Ball Arena on February 5, 2024. Travis Shinn
After Tool's explosive Loveland concert that left everyone awestruck, the band announced it will return to its more traditional Denver venue, Ball Arena, on February 5, 2024. The month-long tour will see Tool play seventeen cities, including the band's first performance at Madison Square Garden since 2001.
Tickets for Tool's Ball Arena date are $75-$150 and go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, October 13, on Ticketmaster.

Miss out on Tool's latest show? Read our five takeaways and get stoked for next year.
