Tool Announces Return to Denver Ball Arena Next Year

After Tool's explosive Loveland concert that left everyone awestruck, the band announced it will return to its more traditional Denver venue, Ball Arena, on February 5, 2024. The month-long tour will see Tool play seventeen cities, including the band's first performance at Madison Square Garden since 2001.
Tickets for Tool's Ball Arena date are $75-$150 and go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, October 13, on Ticketmaster.
