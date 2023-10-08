Reader: Tool Ruled at Blue Arena

That's how Tool frontman Maynard James Keenan greeted the audience at the October 3 concert at Blue Arena (the former Budweiser Event Center) in Loveland. The seminal prog-rock band sold out the 7,200-capacity venue, which is no surprise: Tool has a big following in Denver and regularly packs its venues, including such places as Ball Arena.
Emily Ferguson was there to review the Tool show, along with photographer Ross Jones...and thousands of fans, who shared their own thoughts on the band on the Westword Facebook page. Says Natasha:
WHAT. A. SHOW. Been seeing them 25+ years and they still impossibly get better every time.Adds Brett:
Tool shows are so damn good! Incredible musicians.Notes Jason:
Tool rules!Offers Johnny:
One of, if not the best group of musicians on the Earth!But then there's this from Robert:
I love Tool, but find Tool fans a bit insufferable.Concludes Steve:
Nice review and great pictures.Did you catch Tool in Loveland? If not, don't miss our piece on Tool at Blue Arena.