Support Us

Denver's independent source of
local news and culture

Concerts

Tool, Thundercat and Every New Denver Concert Announcement

September 30, 2021 5:55AM

Tool headlines Ball Arena in January.
Tool headlines Ball Arena in January. Aaron Thackeray
click to enlarge Tool headlines Ball Arena in January. - AARON THACKERAY
Tool headlines Ball Arena in January.
Aaron Thackeray

Tool stops at Ball Arena on Thursday, January 27, as part of its extensive North American tour with Blonde Redhead opening. Tickets, $75 to $150, go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, October 1.

Thundercat, one of the headliners at this year's Westword Music Showcase, headlines the Mission Ballroom on Tuesday, December 7. Tickets, $35.95 to $79.95, are on sale now.

Kevin Gates and Gucci Mane co-headline Red Rocks Amphitheatre on Saturday, April 16, with Young Nudy and Jackboy also on the bill. Tickets, $59.50 to $149.50, go on sale Friday, October 1, at 10 a.m.

NEW SHOWS / ON SALE DATES


BALL ARENA

Related Stories

I support

Westword
Westword
Local
Community
Journalism
Support the independent voice of Denver and help keep the future of Westword free.
Support Us


Shawn Mendes: Sat., Sept. 24, 7 p.m., $35-$150.
Tool: With Blonde Redhead, Thu., Jan. 27, 7:30 p.m., $75-$150.

BLUEBIRD THEATER

The Casualties: With Piñata Protest, Wed., Nov. 10, 8 p.m., $22.50.
Covex: Fri., Dec. 3, 9 p.m., $10-$15.
Gracie Abrams: Fri., Feb. 4, 8 p.m., $19.50-$25.

BOULDER THEATER

Loud Luxury: Thu., Oct. 28, 8 p.m., $40-$43.

CERVANTES' MASTERPIECE BALLROOM & OTHER SIDE

D Smoke: Tue., Jan. 18, 7 p.m., $25.
Midnight North: Fri., Nov. 19, 8 p.m., $17.
MURS: Thu., Dec. 2, 7 p.m.
SHIFT: Ft. VCTRE with Kromuh, Whom?, Resident Host Mikey Thunder, Thu., Nov. 11, 8:30 p.m., $10-$25.

GLOBE HALL

Hovvdy: With Mini Trees, Wed., June 15, 8 p.m.
Matt Maltese: Tue., March 22, 8 p.m.
Neal Francis: With Gold Leader, Sat., Dec. 31, 9 p.m., $30.

GOTHIC THEATRE

Parcels: Fri., March 11, 9 p.m., $22.75.

LARIMER LOUNGE

all:Loween: With parkbreezy, TF Marz, Scarien, Wed., Dec. 29, 8 p.m., free.
Ian Sweet: With Bnny, Thu., Feb. 3, 8 p.m., $15.
Shanghai Metro Temple: Thu., Dec. 9, 8 p.m., $12.
Viper Club: With popsiclestickairport, Business Cashmere, This Broken Beat, Sun., Nov. 7, 8 p.m., $12.

LOST LAKE

Insipidus: With Vulgarian, Heathen Burial, Thu., Dec. 16, 8 p.m., $12.
Instant Empire: With French Cuffs, Card Catalog, Fri., Nov. 19, 8 p.m., $13.
King Cardinal: With Heated Bones, Holly Lovell, Sat., Nov. 13, 9 p.m., $12.
Lightning Bolt: With PROBLEMS, Wed., March 23, 8 p.m., $22.
Worst Party Ever: Mon., Jan. 31, 8 p.m., $15.

MARQUIS THEATER

Exhorder: Sun., Dec. 19, 7 p.m., $25.

MISSION BALLROOM

LSDREAM: With Meso, VEIL b2b NotLö, Lucid Vision, Comisar, Sat., April 16, 9 p.m., $25-$49.50.
Polo G: Tue., Nov. 30, 8 p.m., $39.50-$89.50.
Thundercat: With Channel Tres, Tue., Dec. 7, 8 p.m., $35.95-$79.95.

OGDEN THEATRE

Late Night Radio: With with Michal Menert, Bad Snacks, Def4, Kaptain, Sat., Nov. 20, 8 p.m., $25-$30.
Oh Wonder: Fri., May 20, 9 p.m., $35-$75.

RED ROCKS AMPHITHEATRE

Kevin Gates and Gucci Mane: With Young Nudy and Jackboy, Sat., April 16, 6:30 p.m., $59.50-$149.95.
Sublime with Rome: Sat., April 30, 7 p.m., $39.95-$69.
Trevor Hall and Citizen Cope: With Rising Appalachia, Thu., April 28, 7 p.m.; Fri., April 29, 7 p.m., $55-$89.95.

SUMMIT

Nothing but Thieves: Thu., March 3, 7 p.m., $23.50.

Have events you want included on this list? Send the details to [email protected] Looking for more to do? Visit the Westword calendar.
KEEP WESTWORD FREE... Since we started Westword, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Denver, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls.
Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.

Trending Music

Latest Stories

More »

Join the Westword community and help support independent local journalism in Denver.

Get the latest updates in news, food, music and culture, and receive special offers direct to your inbox.

Become a member and go ad-free!

Support Our Journalism
Privacy Policy

This Week's Issue

California Privacy Policy California Collection Notice
Do Not Sell My Info
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy Westword may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2021 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation