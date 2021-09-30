Tool, Thundercat and Every New Denver Concert Announcement

Tool stops at Ball Arena on Thursday, January 27, as part of its extensive North American tour with Blonde Redhead opening. Tickets, $75 to $150, go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, October 1.
Thundercat, one of the headliners at this year's Westword Music Showcase, headlines the Mission Ballroom on Tuesday, December 7. Tickets, $35.95 to $79.95, are on sale now.
Kevin Gates and Gucci Mane co-headline Red Rocks Amphitheatre on Saturday, April 16, with Young Nudy and Jackboy also on the bill. Tickets, $59.50 to $149.50, go on sale Friday, October 1, at 10 a.m.
NEW SHOWS / ON SALE DATES
BALL ARENA
Shawn Mendes: Sat., Sept. 24, 7 p.m., $35-$150.
Tool: With Blonde Redhead, Thu., Jan. 27, 7:30 p.m., $75-$150.
BLUEBIRD THEATER
The Casualties: With Piñata Protest, Wed., Nov. 10, 8 p.m., $22.50.
Covex: Fri., Dec. 3, 9 p.m., $10-$15.
Gracie Abrams: Fri., Feb. 4, 8 p.m., $19.50-$25.
BOULDER THEATER
Loud Luxury: Thu., Oct. 28, 8 p.m., $40-$43.
CERVANTES' MASTERPIECE BALLROOM & OTHER SIDE
D Smoke: Tue., Jan. 18, 7 p.m., $25.
Midnight North: Fri., Nov. 19, 8 p.m., $17.
MURS: Thu., Dec. 2, 7 p.m.
SHIFT: Ft. VCTRE with Kromuh, Whom?, Resident Host Mikey Thunder, Thu., Nov. 11, 8:30 p.m., $10-$25.
GLOBE HALL
Hovvdy: With Mini Trees, Wed., June 15, 8 p.m.
Matt Maltese: Tue., March 22, 8 p.m.
Neal Francis: With Gold Leader, Sat., Dec. 31, 9 p.m., $30.
GOTHIC THEATRE
Parcels: Fri., March 11, 9 p.m., $22.75.
LARIMER LOUNGE
all:Loween: With parkbreezy, TF Marz, Scarien, Wed., Dec. 29, 8 p.m., free.
Ian Sweet: With Bnny, Thu., Feb. 3, 8 p.m., $15.
Shanghai Metro Temple: Thu., Dec. 9, 8 p.m., $12.
Viper Club: With popsiclestickairport, Business Cashmere, This Broken Beat, Sun., Nov. 7, 8 p.m., $12.
LOST LAKE
Insipidus: With Vulgarian, Heathen Burial, Thu., Dec. 16, 8 p.m., $12.
Instant Empire: With French Cuffs, Card Catalog, Fri., Nov. 19, 8 p.m., $13.
King Cardinal: With Heated Bones, Holly Lovell, Sat., Nov. 13, 9 p.m., $12.
Lightning Bolt: With PROBLEMS, Wed., March 23, 8 p.m., $22.
Worst Party Ever: Mon., Jan. 31, 8 p.m., $15.
MARQUIS THEATER
Exhorder: Sun., Dec. 19, 7 p.m., $25.
MISSION BALLROOM
LSDREAM: With Meso, VEIL b2b NotLö, Lucid Vision, Comisar, Sat., April 16, 9 p.m., $25-$49.50.
Polo G: Tue., Nov. 30, 8 p.m., $39.50-$89.50.
Thundercat: With Channel Tres, Tue., Dec. 7, 8 p.m., $35.95-$79.95.
OGDEN THEATRE
Late Night Radio: With with Michal Menert, Bad Snacks, Def4, Kaptain, Sat., Nov. 20, 8 p.m., $25-$30.
Oh Wonder: Fri., May 20, 9 p.m., $35-$75.
RED ROCKS AMPHITHEATRE
Kevin Gates and Gucci Mane: With Young Nudy and Jackboy, Sat., April 16, 6:30 p.m., $59.50-$149.95.
Sublime with Rome: Sat., April 30, 7 p.m., $39.95-$69.
Trevor Hall and Citizen Cope: With Rising Appalachia, Thu., April 28, 7 p.m.; Fri., April 29, 7 p.m., $55-$89.95.
SUMMIT
Nothing but Thieves: Thu., March 3, 7 p.m., $23.50.
Have events you want included on this list? Send the details to [email protected]