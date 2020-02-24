The Best Concerts in Denver This Week

There's a benefit for the the family of local manager Don Miller, who died on February 14, on Wednesday at the Ogden Theatre, with Sullivan King, Brondo, Decadon (Miller’s son), Fury, Krowd KTRL, PWNAGE Method, Trajikk and more. Also this week, Echosmith brings the Lonely Generation Tour to the Bluebird Theater, Travis Tritt plays a solo acoustic show at the Paramount Theatre, and Red Jumpsuit Apparatus plays two nights at the Marquis Theater. Here's our full list of picks:

MONDAY, FEBRUARY 24

Related Stories Remembering Don Miller Jr., a Fixture in the Colorado EDM Community

Battle of the Brass Bands: DSA vs. CCJA

$25, 6 p.m., Dazzle

TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 25



American Nightmare

$19.99-$25, 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater

Fat Tuesday Mardi Gras Party

$10-$20, 7:30 p.m., Cervantes' Other Side

No Hands Brass Band

$10-$15, 6:30 p.m., Dazzle

WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 26

Benefit for the Don Miller Family

$25-$30, 7 p.m., Ogden Theatre

Echosmith

$25.75-$30, 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater

Red Jumpsuit Apparatus (also February 27)

$16, 7 p.m., Marquis Theater

Leon and the Revival

$10-$12, 8 p.m., Larimer Lounge

Dayna Stephens Liberty Trio

$12-$27, 6:30 p.m., Dazzle

THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 27

Travis Tritt

$30-$65, 8 p.m., Paramount Theatre

Rebel Souljahz

$20, 8 p.m., Oriental Theater

AC Slater

$20.75-$25, 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater

The Loving Hour

$15-$18, 9 p.m., Cervantes' Other Side

The Shivas

$10-$13, 8:30 p.m., hi-dive

SF1

$10-$15, 8 p.m., Lost Lake

SUSTO

$20-$37, 8 p.m., Globe Hall

Natalie Cressman & Ian Faquini

$12-$18, 9 p.m., Dazzle

Find more music events in the Westword concert calendar. Organizing a concert you'd like to be considered for this list? Send information to editorial@westword.com.