The Best Concerts in Denver This Week

There's a benefit for the the family of local manager Don Miller, who died on February 14, on Wednesday at the Ogden Theatre, with Sullivan King, Brondo, Decadon (Miller’s son), Fury, Krowd KTRL, PWNAGE Method, Trajikk and more. Also this week, Echosmith brings the Lonely Generation Tour to the Bluebird Theater, Travis Tritt plays a solo acoustic show at the Paramount Theatre, and Red Jumpsuit Apparatus plays two nights at the Marquis Theater. Here's our full list of picks:
MONDAY, FEBRUARY 24
Battle of the Brass Bands: DSA vs. CCJA
$25, 6 p.m., Dazzle
TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 25
American Nightmare
$19.99-$25, 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater
Fat Tuesday Mardi Gras Party
$10-$20, 7:30 p.m., Cervantes' Other Side
No Hands Brass Band
$10-$15, 6:30 p.m., Dazzle
WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 26
Benefit for the Don Miller Family
$25-$30, 7 p.m., Ogden Theatre
Echosmith
$25.75-$30, 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater
Red Jumpsuit Apparatus (also February 27)
$16, 7 p.m., Marquis Theater
Leon and the Revival
$10-$12, 8 p.m., Larimer Lounge
Dayna Stephens Liberty Trio
$12-$27, 6:30 p.m., Dazzle
THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 27
Travis Tritt
$30-$65, 8 p.m., Paramount Theatre
Rebel Souljahz
$20, 8 p.m., Oriental Theater
AC Slater
$20.75-$25, 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater
The Loving Hour
$15-$18, 9 p.m., Cervantes' Other Side
The Shivas
$10-$13, 8:30 p.m., hi-dive
We Believe Local Journalism is Critical to the Life of a City
Engaging with our readers is essential to Westword's mission. Make a financial contribution or sign up for a newsletter, and help us keep telling Denver's stories with no paywalls.
Support Our Journalism
SF1
$10-$15, 8 p.m., Lost Lake
SUSTO
$20-$37, 8 p.m., Globe Hall
Natalie Cressman & Ian Faquini
$12-$18, 9 p.m., Dazzle
Find more music events in the Westword concert calendar. Organizing a concert you'd like to be considered for this list? Send information to editorial@westword.com.
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!