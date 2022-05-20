Support Us

Trey Anastasio, Luke Combs and the Best Concerts in Denver This Weekend

May 20, 2022 5:00AM

Trey Anastasio plays Red Rocks with his band on Sunday.
Elder Island drops in at the Bluebird tonight, while Flash Cadillac takes over Lulu's Downstairs.

Moris Blak headlines Antero Hall on Saturday, and Luke Combs comes to Empower Field with a big bill of supporting characters.

Trey Anastasio of Phish plays Red Rocks on Sunday following a sold-out show in Vail the day before. You can also catch the Battle of the Bands at Lost Lake Lounge.



Elder Island
Friday, May 20, 9 p.m
Bluebird Theater, 3317 East Colfax Avenue
$20-$25
Bristol-based Elder Island makes moody but not downtrodden electronic pop music, but eschews backing tracks during its live shows, making for a more organic performance. Think of the trio as a less bleak Portishead.



Flash Cadillac
Friday, May 20, 8 p.m
Lulu's Downstairs, 107 Manitou Avenue, Manitou Springs
$35-$100
The Boulder-born old-school rock-and-roll band was once called Flash Cadillac & the Continental Kids. The Colorado Music Hall of Fame inductees had the only original contribution on the 41-song American Graffiti soundtrack album, a tune called "She's So Fine."



Luke Combs
Saturday, May 21, 6 p.m
Empower Field at Mile High, 1701 Bryant Street
$35-$100
Luke Combs brings his twangy, boot-scootin' country stylings to a big sports stadium. Opener Cody Johnson plays in Grand Junction the night before, if you need a double dose. Zach Bryan and Morgan Wade are also on the bill.

Annihilatour
Saturday, May 21, 7 p.m
Antero Hall at Eck's Saloon, 9890 West Girton Drive
$12
Boston-based industrial bass/dark synth artist Moris Blak headlines the Annihilatour tour. He'll be joined by California-based Street Cleaner, a modern synth-wave tribute to ’80s movies, music and culture. Denver artist Starfarer and DJ Niq V are also on the bill. 

Trey Anastasio Band
Sunday, May 22, 6:30 p.m
Red Rocks Amphitheatre, 18300 West Alameda Parkway, Morrison
$60-$79.50
Jam master Trey Anastasio sold out his show at the Gerald R. Ford Amphitheatre in Vail on Saturday. Fortunately, the Phish lead guitarist still has some seats available for his Red Rocks show on Sunday. He released a solo acoustic album, Mercy, in March.

The Battle of the Bands
Sunday, May 22, 4 p.m.
Lost Lake Lounge, 3602 East Colfax Avenue
$12
Bands at this early show will compete for the audience's love. The bill includes hip-hop/R&B outfit People in Between, indie-folk/popsters Chariots and Charioteers, blues rockers the Stephen Lear Band and the saxophone-boasting Sweet Wyne.

Have events you want included on this list? Send the details to [email protected] Looking for more to do? Visit the Westword calendar.
Trending Music

Latest Stories

More »

