Trey Anastasio Trio, King Gizzard and the Best Concerts in Denver This Week

Ringo Starr and his All Starr Band will perform fan favorites at the Bellco Theatre on Tuesday, June 6, and King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard will play three consecutive shows at Red Rocks — one on Wednesday, June 7, and two more back-to-back shows on Thursday, June 8.
All Them Witches will play a three-night run at the Bluebird on Thursday, June 8, Friday, June 9, and Saturday, June 10, while the Trey Anastasio Trio takes over Mission Ballroom for its own three-night run on Friday, June 9, Saturday, June 10, and Sunday, June 11.
Keep reading for more of the best concerts in Denver this week:
Yeah Yeah Yeahs
Monday, June 5, 8 p.m.
Red Rocks Amphitheatre, 18300 West Alameda Parkway, Morrison
$65-$99
New York indie dance-punk group Yeah Yeah Yeahs released its first LP in nine years in late 2022, and is now touring in support of that album, Cool It Down. Los Angeles experimental pop artist Perfume Genius opens.
Ringo Starr
Tuesday, June 6, 7:30 p.m.
Bellco Theatre, 700 14th Street
$71-$369
After years of fame as drummer for the Beatles, Ringo Starr (born Richard Starkey) has had a long and successful solo career, with a large catalogue of recorded albums and a recent knighthood, to boot. His All Starr Band is a supergroup of sorts that has included such musicians as Joe Walsh, Peter Frampton and currently Edgar Winter.
King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard
Wednesday, June 7, 7 p.m., and Thursday, June 8, 1:30 p.m. and 8 p.m.
Red Rocks Amphitheatre, 18300 West Alameda Parkway, Morrison
$60-$80
King Gizzard is based in Melbourne, Australia, but seems to be everywhere at once, owing to the band's relentless touring schedule and having members in other notable groups. The heavy psychedelic garage-rock band is known for its pedal-to-the-metal performances just as much as its amazing rate of recording studio albums (it recorded five of them during 2017!). L.A. experimental post-punk band Kamikaze Palm Tree provides support.
All Them Witches
Thursday, June 8, 8 p.m., Friday, June 9, and Saturday, June 10, 9 p.m.
Bluebird Theater, 3317 East Colfax Avenue
$30-$230
All Them Witches is taking over the storied Bluebird Theater, and each night the psych-Delta blues band from Nashville will be playing one of its albums in its entirety. Thursday is Lightning at the Door, Friday is Dying Surfer Meets His Maker and Saturday is Sleeping Through The War. Following the final show on Saturday, there will be an after-party and DJ set at Lost Lake Lounge at 11 p.m.
Trey Anastasio Trio
Friday, June 9, Saturday, June 10, and Sunday, June 11, 8 p.m.
Mission Ballroom, 4242 Wynkoop Street
$76.50
Trey Anastasio (founding member of Phish) has performed and recorded with an amazing roster of other notable musicians out there, with one of the most interesting being Les Claypool to create Oysterhead. His current project is known as the Trey Anastasio Trio, which consists of himself and two other rotating musicians. Anastasio is currently joined by Dezron Douglas and Phish drummer Jon Fishman.
