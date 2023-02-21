Vail's New "Ultimate Après Ski" Spot Is a Musical Rabbit Hole

Jefferson Airplane may have warned us about “chasing rabbits” in the band’s psychedelic 1967 hit “White Rabbit,” but if you’re in Vail, the recently opened entertainment venue Chasing Rabbits is the place to be.
A fresh spot for families, adults, locals and tourists alike, the space nestled within Vail Village's Solaris Plaza offers a plethora of experiences across its four unique rooms.
Created by Vail boutique development firm the Solaris Group in partnership with design firm Rockwell Group, Chasing Rabbits comprises psychedelic spaces titled The Restaurant, The Library, Rabbit Hole and Moon Rabbit. Once you fall down this posh, 13,000-square-foot rabbit hole, options include films, live music, comedy shows, bingo nights and more.
“Developing such a unique project for our ski town was both challenging and rewarding,” says Solaris Group president Sharon Cohn of the two-year endeavor. “We set out to create a destination that would offer multiple opportunities for entertainment and dining while also maintaining the distinctive heartbeat of our community.”
Since Chasing Rabbits opened its doors to the public in December, people have enjoyed exploring all of the various elements of the one-of-a-kind rooms and have been coming back for more, according to Solaris vice president Thea Knobel.
“We’ve loved that we’ve seen the same guests there two, three nights in a row experiencing all the different things that the space has to offer. One night they might be in the arcade with their family, the next night they might be dining in The Restaurant,” she says. “When you’re traveling to Vail, you can experience all the different types of dining or playing all within the same venue. We are able to have it as a space where the community can really make it their own. People can rent it out for weddings or business events. We also offer our own events like weekly bingo, which we saw a lot of locals attend. We’re also doing jazz and DJ nights.”
Knobel adds that patrons can “customize [Chasing Rabbits] to what they’re looking for. What we love about the space is that the design really mimics the different experiences. Each of the rooms has a different design and feel that relates to what’s going on in those rooms,” she explains.
A deeper dive into Chasing Rabbits starts with The Restaurant, which has a Mediterranean-influenced menu offering light, bright and citrusy flavors and a drink program focused on classic cocktails using spirits from Greece, Sicily and Sardinia.
Afterward, guests can make their way to the eclectic, quirky lounge called The Library. With surprise halo lighting interwoven throughout, it sits between towering walls of books and offers late-night libations and its own unique menu.
Those who are still feeling adventurous can follow the hallway that leads from The Library through a secret door, where East meets West at Moon Rabbit. Once within the cloak-and-dagger entryway, a journey through a hallway of reflective red marquee lighting leads curious patrons to a richly textured immersive room draped in velvet. The walls, adorned with a hand-woven rope screen by Brooklyn artist Chelsea Plumb, provide the perfect juxtaposition to the floral wall covering in the ceiling coffers above.
The speakeasy bar there, inspired by the Chinese tale of the Moon Rabbit creating the elixir of life, offers world-class service and laid-back atmosphere. The menu in this decadent room features light bites, including dim sum, and artistic cocktails in elaborate presentations.
Visitors then follow a mirrored infinity corridor to Rabbit Hole, a gaming club and screening room that’s reminiscent of a 1980s arcade. Inside, they can enjoy Pac-Man, Skee-Ball or Twister, as well as a full bar, movie screens and a photo booth. Within the playful space, guests can choose from a menu of elevated childhood favorites and ’80s- and tiki-influenced cocktails.
“It was important for us to design a space where all ages feel like there’s something for them to do. From the arcade to the movie screenings, we’re keeping that in mind,” Knobel says. “The great thing about Chasing Rabbits is its many experiences in one. … It’s something that’s unique to the Colorado region, so it’s a nice way to hit the slopes and enjoy great food, great laughs and fun.”
Regular music programming includes the Cottontail Club Sunday nights with resident DJ LANDO, and Lucky Fridays, which include guest DJs every week; there's also Tuesday Bingo Night at Rabbit Hole and movie nights throughout the week.
In addition, Chasing Rabbits offers memberships with perks, including early access to reservations, discounts on food and beverages, and exclusive member-only events.
It's the “ultimate après-ski and nightlife destination to Vail,” concludes Marcus Cascio, Solaris Group director of hospitality. Chasing Rabbits "offers an approachable destination for the entire family after a day on the slopes, or a trendy dinner and nightlife venue for those who are looking for a delightful distraction of bespoke experiences for dining, sipping and playing."
Chasing Rabbits is located in Vail Village at 141 East Meadow Drive, Suite 104. For more information, visit chasingrabbitsvail.com.