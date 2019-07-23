Ween Sells Out Two Denver Dates, Adds Third

When Ween announced it would be playing the Mission Ballroom, Denver went into high gear, gobbling up tickets.

Today, July 23, the band announced it has sold out its October 31 and November 1 dates and will tack on an additional show, on October 30.

Tickets, which run $49.95 to 99.95, are only available for the first night.

Buy yours starting at 10 a.m. July 26 at AXS.