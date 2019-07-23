 


Ween adds a third Denver date this fall.
Ween adds a third Denver date this fall.
Eric Gruneisen

Ween Sells Out Two Denver Dates, Adds Third

Kyle Harris | July 23, 2019 | 8:36am
AA

When Ween announced it would be playing the Mission Ballroom, Denver went into high gear, gobbling up tickets.

Today, July 23, the band announced it has sold out its October 31 and November 1 dates and will tack on an additional show, on October 30.

Tickets, which run $49.95 to 99.95, are only available for the first night.

Buy yours starting at 10 a.m. July 26 at AXS

 
Kyle Harris quit making documentaries and started writing when he realized that he could tell hundreds of stories in the same amount of time it takes to make one movie. Now, hooked on the written word, he's Westword’s Culture Editor and writes about music and the arts.

