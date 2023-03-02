Weezer, Temple of Wonderland and Every New Denver Concert Announcement

Temple of Wonderland is back at Red Rocks on Friday, October 13; the annual event showcases some of the best contemporary EDM music, curated by none other than Alison Wonderland herself. Tickets are $55.95-$99.95, and are on sale now.
Here's every new Denver concert announcement:
THE BLACK BOX
New Show / On Sale Dates
Sunday School: Session 002 - Compression & Dynamic Processing: With Instructor: Kial, Sun., March 12, 4 p.m., $25-$30
Chase Manhattan: With Lousy Anna, Soggy Noize and Fuzd, Thu., March 16, 9 p.m., $15-$20
Bwoy De Bhajan: With Dillard and Ginseng, Fri., March 17, 9 p.m., $25
Coal Mine Sound: Isded: With Medicine Place, Basura x PERSY, BIG i.c. x PRANA and Utopia x Spektra, Thu., March 23, 9 p.m., $30
Josh Teed (Recurring Dreams Tour): With Morillo, Contra and CliqClaq, Fri., March 24, 9 p.m., $25-$30
Sub.mission presents: Hebbe: With OldGold and Mistah, Sat., March 25, 9 p.m., $25-$30
BLACK BUZZARD
BRKNVSN: With Strange Ways, Albeez 4 Sheez, Eclipse, Jai Meshan, Max Montano, Coasta the Messenger and Nevaeh Love, Fri., March 10, 8 p.m., $20-$25
Happy Landing: With Beggars Union, and The Regular, Fri., March 17, 8 p.m., $15-$18
Them Coulee Boys: With Nathaniel Riley, Thu., March 23, 8 p.m., $15-$20
Reno Divorce: With I'm a Boy and Indecisive, Sat., March 25, 8 p.m., $16-$20
Jaguar Stevens: With Red Light Ritual, Bodies We've Buried and Danny Buckelew, Fri., March 31, 8 p.m., $15-$28
Cryptic Witch: With Stone Disciple, Fri., April 21, 8 p.m., $15-$20
Gabe Lee: With King Margo and Kyle Moon, Fri., April 28, 8 p.m., $15-$20
Ghost in Stereo: With Live Like Glass and Something For Tomorrow, Fri., May 5, 8 p.m., $15-$20
Goat Hill Massacre (Album Release): With DiseNgaged, Venom & Valor and Oros, Sat., May 13, 7 p.m., $15.10-$21.89
BLUEBIRD THEATER
Ruby Waters: Sun., April 30, 8 p.m., $22-$25
Travis McNamara: With Heavy Diamond Ring and Summers Baker, Fri., May 5, 8 p.m., $18-$23
Nanna: Disaster Master Tour: With Indigo Sparke, Sat., Aug. 5, 8 p.m., $36-$41
BOULDER THEATER
Tim Hecker: Tue., May 16, 8 p.m., $25-$30
Yonder Mountain String Band (Dead & Co After Party): Mon., July 3, 11:30 p.m., $29.50-$35
CERVANTES' MASTERPIECE BALLROOM/OTHER SIDE
Wreckno: With UNIIQU3, Curra and w/out, Fri., March 17, 8:30 p.m., $20
ENIGMA BAZAAR
St. Patrick’s Day Party: With Indigent Row, Fri., March 17, 7 p.m., $7
Opera on Tap: Sat., March 18, 6 p.m., $10
Cody Sisters: With Sprig of That, Sun., April 16, 4 p.m.
FIDDLER'S GREEN AMPHITHEATRE
Weezer: Indie Rock Roadtrip!: With Spoon and White Reaper, Mon., Aug. 28, 6:30 p.m., $30-$85
FILLMORE AUDITORIUM
$NOT: Get Busy or Die Tour: With Night Lovell, DC the Don and Micro, Mon., May 29, 7 p.m., $39.50-$79.50
FOX THEATRE
Maddy O'Neal: With Josh Teed, Thu., April 20, 9 p.m., $18-$20
Vampa: With Sami G, Fri., April 28, 9 p.m., $18-$20
Babe Rainbow: Sun., May 7, 9 p.m., $22-$25
King Lil G: With El Cacho, Sat., May 27, 8 p.m., $40-$45
GOTHIC THEATRE
The Sound of Animals Fighting: Sat., April 15, 8 p.m., $33.50-$35.50
bloodywood: With Vended and Wargasm, Wed., May 10, 8 p.m., 27.50-$30
The Wailers: With Selasee & The FaFa Family, Sun., May 14, 8 p.m., $25.50
GBH & D.R.I.: With MDC, INTENT and NIIS, Sat., May 20, 7 p.m., $24.50-$30.50
Ghostland Observatory: Tue., June 13, 8 p.m., $35
GRIZZLY ROSE
Aaron Watson: Fri., April 28, 8 p.m., $25
Conner Smith: Fri., June 23, 8 p.m., $20
HI-DIVE
Necrot: With Mortiferum and Deathgrave, Tue., May 16, 8 p.m., $20-$25
HQ
That 1 Guy: Thu., March 16, 8 p.m., $15-$125
Deer Creek: With Lord Velvet, Cobranoid and Probes, Fri., March 17, 9 p.m., $10
Bodysnatcher: Mon., March 20, 6:30 p.m.
Satan: With Nightdemon and Haunt, Wed., March 22, 8 p.m., $23-$150
LOADED
Jake Jacobson: With Jacob Christopher, Sat., April 1, 8 p.m., $10
MARQUIS THEATER
Every Avenue: With Makeout and Unwell, Tue., April 25, 7 p.m., $22
Dreamer Isioma: With Amindi, Fri., May 12, 7 p.m., $20
Scary Kids Scaring Kids: Sat., May 27, 7 p.m., $22
MEOW WOLF
Danceportation Pre-Party: The Great Bingo Revival: With Rev. Rusty Reams and Fort Knox Five, Fri., March 10, 8 p.m., $30
Danceportation: With the Dirtybird Players, Claude VonStroke, Lubelski, Mike Kerrigan, N808, RaeCola, Wyatt Marshall, Critz, Macefacekilla, Shady Jones and Taylor Bratches, Sat., March 11, 9 p.m., $65-$75
The Magician: With Jaguar Nights, Fri., March 17, 8 p.m., $25
Hospitality Tour: Hospital Records North America Tour 2023: With Danny Byrd, Fred V and Whiney, Wed., March 22, 8 p.m., $25
Taylor Scott Band: With Dzirae Gold, Drew Sayers & Nate Miller (of The Motet) and Caitlin Krisko & The Broadcast, Sat., April 1, 8 p.m., $17
Paraleven: Therefore I Am Tour: Wed., April 5, 9 p.m., $25
MISSION BALLROOM
grandson & K.Flay: I Love You, I'm Tryin Tour: With Jack Kays, Mon., June 19, 8 p.m., $33.50-$35.50
Ashnikko: Weedkiller Tour: Mon., Oct. 16, 8 p.m., $35.50
MOE'S ORIGINAL BBQ & BOWL
Interpretive Tyranny: With Rocky Mountain Oysters, Deadpan and Undissassembled, Sat., March 18, 7 p.m., $15.10-$21.89
AC/CO: With Cryptic Writings (Megadeth), Diary of a Madman (Ozzy) and Blaze of Corey, Fri., March 24, 7:30 p.m., $15.10-$21.89
Red Stinger: With The Blackeyed Saints, The Cattle Axe and One Time Crime, Sat., April 29, 7:30 p.m., $15.10-$21.89
DIGG: With Stephen Lear Band, Psychotic Centennial and Lazy Summer Home, Fri., May 5, 7 p.m., $15.10-$21.89
NUMBER 38
Sugar Britches: Sun., March 5, 4 p.m., free
DJ Ginger Perry: With DJ Hermantra, Sat., March 11, 5 p.m., free
Jake Leg Band: Sun., March 12, 4:30 p.m., free
Saint Patrick’s Day: With Stomp St. Heist, Fri., March 17, 8 p.m., free
INTLHAUS Presents: “Grown Folks Only”: With Brooklynn, Indigo Jones, DJ HELLOKENNY and DJ RONIN, Sat., March 18, 7 p.m., free
OGDEN THEATRE
Palace: Tue., June 20, 8 p.m., $30-79.95
OPHELIA'S ELECTRIC SOAPBOX
Nelli x Scarien: Beats x Breaks x House: Fri., March 10, 9 p.m., $10
Big Styles Presents: Bey Night 2: Sat., March 11, 9 p.m., $25-$40
Lipgloss: An Indie Dance Party: Fri., March 24, 9 p.m., $10
Benny & Taylor's Honkytonk Express: Thu., May 11, 8 p.m., $10
The Dresden Dolls: Fri., May 19, 9 p.m.; Sat., May 20, 9 p.m.; Sun., May 21, 8 p.m., $43-$73
PARAMOUNT THEATRE
Carlos Rivera: Un Tour a Todas Partes: Wed., June 7, 8 p.m., $39-$179
RED ROCKS AMPHITHEATRE
Stick Figure: Wisdom Tour: With Pepper and The Elovaters, Sun., June 18, 6 p.m., $59.50-$129.50
Portugal. The Man: With the Colorado Symphony and Thee Sacred Souls, Sun., July 23, 7:30 p.m., $56.75-$89.50
Brandi Carlile: Fri., Sept. 8, 7 p.m.; Sat., Sept. 9, 7 p.m., $80-$160
Temple of Wonderland: With Alison Wonderland, Crooked Colours and Jon Casey b2b Pauline Herr, Fri., Oct. 13, 6 p.m., $55.95-$99.95
ROXY ON BROADWAY
Many Mountains: Fri., March 10, 6 p.m., free
Coastless Creatives Presents: Kaepora & friends: With Yabird and Chamel3on, Fri., March 10, 9 p.m., $15-$18
Louise, Lately: Sat., March 11, 6 p.m., free
Salads & Sunbeams: With Desert Atlas and Gabriel Albelo & the Midnight Temples Band, Sat., March 11, 9 p.m., $10
The Static Channel: With Connor St. Augustine and Cape Hossa, Fri., March 17, 9 p.m., $10
SKYLARK LOUNGE
Soy Celesté: With Gila Teen, Sewage And Waste Girls (S.W.A.G.) and Golden Boi, Sat., April 29, 8 p.m., $12-$15
SOILED DOVE UNDERGROUND
The Talbott Brothers: Fri., May 5, 8 p.m., $23.58
Bonnie "Prince" Billy: Tue., July 11, 8 p.m.; Wed., July 12, 8 p.m., $33.85
SUMMIT MUSIC HALL
Red Bull "Dance Your Style": Sat., April 22, 5 p.m., $10
Matroda: Sat., May 6, 8 p.m., $25-$35
Siddhartha: US Tour 2023: Sun., Nov. 12, 7 p.m., $45-$49.50
SWALLOW HILL MUSIC
Reverend Peyton’s Big Damn Band: [Daniels Hall], Thu., March 16, 8 p.m., $30.86-$36.01
Harry & Friends: [Quinlan Cafe] with Harry Tuft., Thu., March 16, 7 p.m., $15.93
29th Annual St. Patrick’s Day: [Quinlan Cafe] with Gobs O’Phun, Fri., March 17, 8 p.m., $16.44-$21.59
The Magnetic Fields: [Daniels Hall], Fri., March 17, 8 p.m.; Sat., March 18, 8 p.m., $50-$55
Sunny War: [Tuft Theatre], Fri., April 28, 8 p.m., $27.77-$32.92
