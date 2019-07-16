 


Maddy O'Neal is one of the winners of the 2019 Westword Music Awards.EXPAND
Collin Taylor, Live Edits Lab

Here Are the Winners of the 2019 Westword Music Awards

Kyle Harris | July 16, 2019 | 7:00pm
The nominees for the 2019 Westword Music Awards were handpicked by a committee of more than 250 people in the Denver music industry, including bookers, promoters, journalists, talent buyers, musicians and fans.

In the weeks leading up to the 2019 edition of the Westword Music Showcase, the public at large had a chance to weigh in on the nominees and pick the winners of the Westword Music Awards. Some of these artists played the showcase; others did not.

Today, July 16, at Globe Hall, musicians from across Denver gathered to celebrate the city's music scene, and the victors were announced.

Here are the winners of the 2019 Westword Music Awards.

Bass: Maddy O'Neal
Dubstep: Lea Luna
Hip-Hop DJ: HexKitten
Hip-Hop Group: The FAMM
House: Erin Stereo
Solo Rap: DNA Picasso
Brass Band: Guerilla Fanfare
Funk: Float Like a Buffalo
Jazz: Joshua Trinidad Trio
Pop: Oxeye Daisy
R&B: The Original Ills
Soul: Emma Mayse & the Hip
Americana/Roots: Brianna Straut
Country: Extra Gold
Folk/Bluegrass: Avenhart
Singer-Songwriter: Lady Gang
Indie-Alternative: Silver and Gold
Rock: The Velveteers
Ska: Roka Hueka
Hardcore: Conquer Everest
Metal: Ghosts of Glaciers
Punk: The Corner Girls
Ambient: Ghost Pulse
Avant-Garde: The Maybe So's
Blues: R.L. Cole & The Hell You Say
Classical: Nebula Ensemble
Cover/Tribute: The Nuns of Brixton
Industrial: Acidbat
Latin: Los Mocochetes
World: Miguel Espinoza Flamenco Fusion

 
Kyle Harris quit making documentaries and started writing when he realized that he could tell hundreds of stories in the same amount of time it takes to make one movie. Now, hooked on the written word, he's Westword’s Culture Editor and writes about music and the arts.

