The nominees for the 2019 Westword Music Awards were handpicked by a committee of more than 250 people in the Denver music industry, including bookers, promoters, journalists, talent buyers, musicians and fans.

In the weeks leading up to the 2019 edition of the Westword Music Showcase, the public at large had a chance to weigh in on the nominees and pick the winners of the Westword Music Awards. Some of these artists played the showcase; others did not.

Today, July 16, at Globe Hall, musicians from across Denver gathered to celebrate the city's music scene, and the victors were announced.

Here are the winners of the 2019 Westword Music Awards.

Bass: Maddy O'Neal

Dubstep: Lea Luna

Hip-Hop DJ: HexKitten

Hip-Hop Group: The FAMM

House: Erin Stereo

Solo Rap: DNA Picasso

Brass Band: Guerilla Fanfare

Funk: Float Like a Buffalo

Jazz: Joshua Trinidad Trio

Pop: Oxeye Daisy

R&B: The Original Ills

Soul: Emma Mayse & the Hip

Americana/Roots: Brianna Straut

Country: Extra Gold

Folk/Bluegrass: Avenhart

Singer-Songwriter: Lady Gang

Indie-Alternative: Silver and Gold

Rock: The Velveteers

Ska: Roka Hueka

Hardcore: Conquer Everest

Metal: Ghosts of Glaciers

Punk: The Corner Girls

Ambient: Ghost Pulse

Avant-Garde: The Maybe So's

Blues: R.L. Cole & The Hell You Say

Classical: Nebula Ensemble

Cover/Tribute: The Nuns of Brixton

Industrial: Acidbat

Latin: Los Mocochetes

World: Miguel Espinoza Flamenco Fusion