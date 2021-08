Who's Playing Where at the Westword Music Showcase

click to enlarge Young the Giant Miles Chrisinger













The Westword Music Showcase, set for September 17 and September 18 in the RiNo Art District, is just around the corner. We've already announced the lineup; today we're releasing the names of the participating venues and which bands are playing where.At the big event on Saturday, September 18, the following bands — a mix of hometown heroes and international artists including Young the Giant, Thundercat, Matoma and Hippo Campus — will play three main stages at the Mission Ballroom Outdoors:DafnaHippo CampusMatomaThundercatYoung the Giant2MX2A MeazyHoldfast.MatomaSurprise act TBAN3ptuneNay ReneeJoseph LamarRamakhandraBrothers of BrassiZCALLiYaSiTickets are now available at westwordshowcase.com , and going fast. Those who buy the Weekender Pass will also have access to a show at the Mission Ballroom Indoors with Kaytranada and Duke Dumont after the outdoor events wrap up.On Friday, September 17, we're hosting a free-for-all spotlighting dozens of Denver's best bands at independent venues throughout the art district. Here's who's playing where:Fi SullivanSchama NoelRay ReedZanibTrayce ChapmanDJ Rockstar AaronSarah Slaton & the Great PerhapsThe Trujillo CompanyRobert ShredfordPink FuzzSlow CavesKinky FingersThe MañanasThe Vanilla MilkshakesBroken RecordHydraformFire MotelGreen DruidMilquetoast & Co.Jay TriiipleVelvet HornsPaws the MusicMachu LineaLos MocochetesChurch FireMawuleSouth of FranceBoot GunOne Flew WestFair ElleIvory CircleNina de FreitasWes WatkinsSilver & GoldVic N' the NarwhalsBison BonePink HawksBlakk MantraDestino MondragonAdiel MitchellOld Man SaxonLVDYOther venues include Catbird, Tracks, Improper City and American Bonded. The Friday night event is free, but tickets are required — and they're almost gone. Get yours here , fast.Note: To be admitted to the Westword Music Showcase, you must offer proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test result conducted within the previous 72 hours (proof can be printed or digital). Rules regarding masks and other safety protocols will be released closer to the Showcase dates.For more information, visit Westword Music Showcase online