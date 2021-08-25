Who's Playing Where at the Westword Music Showcase

At the big event on Saturday, September 18, the following bands — a mix of hometown heroes and international artists including Young the Giant, Thundercat, Matoma and Hippo Campus — will play three main stages at the Mission Ballroom Outdoors:
Smart City Main Stage
Dafna
Hippo Campus
Matoma
Thundercat
Young the Giant
Herban Legendz
2MX2
A Meazy
Holdfast.
Surprise act TBA
Plaza Stage
N3ptune
Nay Renee
Joseph Lamar
Ramakhandra
Brothers of Brass
iZCALLi
YaSi
Tickets are now available at westwordshowcase.com, and going fast. Those who buy the Weekender Pass will also have access to a show at the Mission Ballroom Indoors with Kaytranada and Duke Dumont after the outdoor events wrap up.
On Friday, September 17, we're hosting a free-for-all spotlighting dozens of Denver's best bands at independent venues throughout the art district. Here's who's playing where:
Meadowlark
Fi Sullivan
Schama Noel
Ray Reed
Zanib
Trayce Chapman
DJ Rockstar Aaron
Larimer Lounge
Sarah Slaton & the Great Perhaps
The Trujillo Company
Robert Shredford
Pink Fuzz
Slow Caves
Kinky Fingers
The Mañanas
Walnut Room
The Vanilla Milkshakes
Broken Record
Hydraform
Fire Motel
Green Druid
Milquetoast & Co.
ReelWorks
Jay Triiiple
Velvet Horns
Paws the Music
Machu Linea
Los Mocochetes
Church Fire
Ironton Distillery
Mawule
South of France
Boot Gun
One Flew West
RiNo Beer Garden
Fair Elle
Ivory Circle
Nina de Freitas
Wes Watkins
Number Thirty Eight
Silver & Gold
Vic N' the Narwhals
Bison Bone
Pink Hawks
Bierstadt Lagerhaus
Blakk Mantra
Destino Mondragon
Adiel Mitchell
Old Man Saxon
LVDY
Other venues include Catbird, Tracks, Improper City and American Bonded. The Friday night event is free, but tickets are required — and they're almost gone. Get yours here, fast.
Note: To be admitted to the Westword Music Showcase, you must offer proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test result conducted within the previous 72 hours (proof can be printed or digital). Rules regarding masks and other safety protocols will be released closer to the Showcase dates.
For more information, visit Westword Music Showcase online.