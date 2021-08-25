Support Us

Who's Playing Where at the Westword Music Showcase

August 25, 2021 1:21PM

Young the Giant
Young the Giant Miles Chrisinger
Young the Giant
Young the Giant
Miles Chrisinger
The Westword Music Showcase, set for September 17 and September 18 in the RiNo Art District, is just around the corner. We've already announced the lineup; today we're releasing the names of the participating venues and which bands are playing where.

At the big event on Saturday, September 18, the following bands — a mix of hometown heroes and international artists including Young the Giant, Thundercat, Matoma and Hippo Campus — will play three main stages at the Mission Ballroom Outdoors:

Smart City Main Stage
Dafna
Hippo Campus
Matoma
Thundercat
Young the Giant

Herban Legendz
2MX2
A Meazy
Holdfast.
Matoma
Surprise act TBA

Plaza Stage
N3ptune
Nay Renee
Joseph Lamar
Ramakhandra
Brothers of Brass
iZCALLi
YaSi

Tickets are now available at westwordshowcase.com, and going fast. Those who buy the Weekender Pass will also have access to a show at the Mission Ballroom Indoors with Kaytranada and Duke Dumont after the outdoor events wrap up.

On Friday, September 17, we're hosting a free-for-all spotlighting dozens of Denver's best bands at independent venues throughout the art district. Here's who's playing where:

Meadowlark
Fi Sullivan
Schama Noel
Ray Reed
Zanib
Trayce Chapman
DJ Rockstar Aaron

Larimer Lounge
Sarah Slaton & the Great Perhaps
The Trujillo Company
Robert Shredford
Pink Fuzz
Slow Caves
Kinky Fingers
The Mañanas

Walnut Room
The Vanilla Milkshakes
Broken Record
Hydraform
Fire Motel
Green Druid
Milquetoast & Co.

ReelWorks
Jay Triiiple
Velvet Horns
Paws the Music
Machu Linea
Los Mocochetes
Church Fire

Ironton Distillery
Mawule
South of France
Boot Gun
One Flew West

RiNo Beer Garden
Fair Elle
Ivory Circle
Nina de Freitas
Wes Watkins

Number Thirty Eight
Silver & Gold
Vic N' the Narwhals
Bison Bone
Pink Hawks

Bierstadt Lagerhaus
Blakk Mantra
Destino Mondragon
Adiel Mitchell
Old Man Saxon
LVDY

Other venues include Catbird, Tracks, Improper City and American Bonded. The Friday night event is free, but tickets are required — and they're almost gone. Get yours here, fast.

Note: To be admitted to the Westword Music Showcase, you must offer proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test result conducted within the previous 72 hours (proof can be printed or digital). Rules regarding masks and other safety protocols will be released closer to the Showcase dates.

For more information, visit Westword Music Showcase online
Kyle Harris has been Westword’s Culture Editor since 2016, writing about the arts, music and film.
Contact: Kyle Harris

