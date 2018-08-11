Reader: Country Concerts Are Always the Most Rowdy

A fight broke out following Luke Bryan's concert in Denver, resulting in the hospitalization of three people.

What should have been a good night for fans of country artist Luke Bryan turned into a trip to the hospital for three. Around 11:15 p.m. on August 7, a verbal altercation at Mile High Stadium turned violent, and one victim suffered a fractured skull.

Readers responded with a mix of anger at the situation and comments that ragged on country music.

Eric says:



All these hoodlums at the country concerts...



Tom notes:



Country concerts are always the most rowdy. Piss-drunk good ol' boys fighting over who's got the biggest belt buckle.



Jeff argues:



Rednecks gone wild.



Luke asks:



Could you imagine the uproar if this happened at global dance festival instead of a country concert?



Kayla says:



It's garbage that electronic music fans have a bad rap when that scene never, ever had the kind of violence and arrests that come along with country music concerts. Belligerently drunk men with a macho complex...



Summer argues:



Wow. Most metal crowds are even more well behaved than this, and there’s no shortage of beer and muscle there.



Were you at the show? Did you see the fight?

