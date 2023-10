Where to See Taylor Swift's Eras Tour Movie in Denver

click to enlarge Swift laughs at her windblown hair. Evan Semón Photography

10655 Westminster Boulevard, Westminster

Regal UA Colorado Center & IMAX

2000 South Colorado Boulevard

Screenings at 6 p.m., 8 p.m., 9:40 p.m.

IMAX screenings at 7 p.m. and 10:50 p.m.



Regal UA Colorado Mills IMAX & RPX

14500 West Colfax Avenue, Lakewood

Screenings at 6 p.m., 7 p.m., 7:30 p.m., 8 p.m., 8:30 p.m., 9:40 p.m., 10:40 p.m., 11:10 p.m.

Denver Swifties get to revel in Taylor Swift 's groundbreaking Eras Tour once more when her concert movie hits theaters on Friday, October 13. That was the original release date for, and it says a lot about Swift's power that the horror film moved up its launch to October 6 following the Grammy winner's news, in order to avoid the powerhouse box-office competition.We covered the Eras Tour in Denver this summer, but if you missed out, you can restore your broken heart by seeingon the big screen (see below for options), with some Denver theaters offering IMAX screenings so that audiences can really be immersed in the concert. Be prepared to pack plenty of snacks, as the movie is two hours and 48 minutes long, and don't forget your friendship bracelets. All tickets ($19.89 for adults; $13.13 for children/seniors/military members — all Swift-favored numbers) can be purchased on the theaters' websites or Fandango, but be warned: They're selling fast.Here's where to see Taylor on Friday the 13th, and beyond.Screenings at 6 p.m., 7:30 p.m., 10 p.m.Screenings at 6 p.m., 7 p.m., 8 p.m., 10 p.m.Screenings at 6 p.m., 6:45 p.m., 7:15 p.m., 8 p.m., 9:30 p.m., 10:10 p.m.Screenings at 6 p.m., 6:15 p.m., 6:30 p.m., 6:45 p.m., 7 p.m., 7:15 p.m., 7:30 p.m., 8 p.m., 9 p.m., 9:30 p.m., 9:45 p.m., 10 p.m., 10:15 p.m., 10:30 p.m.IMAX screenings at 6 p.m., 9:30 p.m.Screenings at 6 p.m., 6:30 p.m., 7 p.m., 7:30 p.m., 8 p.m., 8:30 p.m., 9 p.m., 9:30 p.m., 10 p.m., 10:30 p.m., 11 p.m.8035 West Bowles Avenue, LittletonScreenings at 6 p.m. 6:15 p.m., 6:30 p.m., 7 p.m., 7:15 p.m., 7:30 p.m., 8 p.m., 9 p.m., 9:30 p.m., 9:45 p.m., 10 p.m., 10:30 p.m., 10:45 p.m., 11 p.m.Screenings at 6 p.m., 9 p.m., 11 p.m., 11:30 p.m.Screenings at 6 p.m., 6:30 p.m., 7 p.m., 8 p.m., 9:30 p.m., 10 p.m., 10:30 p.m., 11 p.m.Screenings at 6 p.m., 6:30 p.m., 7 p.m., 8 p.m., 9 p.m., 10:30 p.m.IMAX screenings at 6:30 p.m., 10 p.m.Screenings at 9:30 p.m., 9:45 p.m., 10 p.m., 10:10 p.m., 10:15 p.m., 10:30 p.m., 10:40 p.m., 10:45 p.m., 11 p.m.IMAX screening at 11:15 p.m.Screenings at 6 p.m., 6:15 p.m., 7 p.m., 7:15 p.m., 7:30 p.m., 7:45 p.m., 8 p.m., 8:15 p.m., 8:30 p.m., 9 p.m., 9:45 p.m., 10 p.m., 10:15 p.m., 10:45 p.m., 11 p.m.IMAX screenings at 6 p.m., 9:30 p.m.Screenings at 6 p.m., 6:30 p.m., 7 p.m., 7:30 p.m., 8 p.m., 9 p.m., 9:30 p.m., 10 p.m., 10:30 p.m.IMAX screenings at 7:30 p.m., 11 p.m.Screenings at 6 p.m., 6:30 p.m., 6:45 p.m., 7 p.m., 7:30 p.m., 8 p.m., 9:40 p.m.Screenings at 6 p.m., 6:15 p.m., 7:30 p.m., 8:15 p.m., 9 p.m., 9:45 p.m., 10 p.m."Cine XL" experience screenings at 6:45 p.m., 10:30 p.m.Screening at 6 p.m. and 9 p.m.Screenings at 6:15 p.m., 7 p.m., 7:30 p.m., 8 p.m., 9 p.m., 9:40 p.m.Regal Premium Experience screenings at 6 p.m. and 10 p.m.Screenings at 6 p.m., 6:30 p.m., 7 p.m., 8 p.m., 8:30 p.m., 9:40 p.m., 10 p.m., 10:40 p.m.