Wilco, The National and the Best Concerts in Denver This Week

September 12, 2022 5:00AM

Wilco
Wilco Wilco's Facebook page
Shows to kick off your week include The National at Red Rocks on Monday and Local H at Globe Hall on Tuesday. Wednesday shows include Wilco at Red Rocks and The Head and the Heart at the Mission Ballroom. Pink Turns Blue brings the goth to the hi-dive on Thursday.

Here are the best concerts to catch in Denver this week:



The National
Monday, September 12, 7:30 p.m.
Red Rocks Amphitheatre, 18300 West Alameda Parkway, Morrison
$55-$99.50
The National makes indie rock with post-punk elements and a melancholy vibe. The result is reminiscent of a little Leonard Cohen and a little Joy Division. Lucy Dacus opens.



Local H
Tuesday, September 13, 8 p.m.
Globe Hall, 4483 Logan Street
$25
Local H is a band whose radio hits don't really do its sound justice. The duo puts on a really loud, fun live show and is currently celebrating the twentieth anniversary of 2002's Here Comes the Zoo.



Full of Hell
Tuesday, September 13, 7 p.m.
Gothic Theatre, 3263 South Broadway, Englewood
$22.50
Full of Hell plays a genre of music known as grindcore — a noisy offshoot of metal that makes Metallica come off like Justin Bieber. Blood Incantation, Vermin Womb, Mortuous and God Is War fill out the bill.



William Fitzsimmons
Tuesday, September 13, 8 p.m.
Soiled Dove Underground, 7401 East 1st Avenue
$20-$25
William Fitzsimmons's indie folk combines gentle instrumentals and whispery vocals. His latest record, No Promises: The Astronaut's Return, came out late last year. Stuart Smith opens.



Wilco
Wednesday, September 14, 7:30 p.m.
Red Rocks Amphitheatre, 18300 West Alameda Parkway, Morrison
$55-$99.50
Wilco was formed from the remaining members of influential alt-country band Uncle Tupelo before it became an influential band in its own right. Wilco initially kept the country-tinged sound, but over the years it's pulled in more experimental elements. Margo Price opens.



The Head and the Heart
Wednesday, September 14, 7:30 p.m.
Mission Ballroom, 4242 Wynkoop Street
$59.50-$65
The Seattle indie popsters released their sixth full-length album, Every Shade of Blue, earlier this year. Folk-rock outfit Hiss Golden Messenger opens the proceedings. Both bands play Red Rocks tomorrow, too.



Pink Turns Blue
Thursday, September 15, 9 p.m.
hi-dive, 7 South Broadway
$18-$22
Pink Turns Blue was one of Germany's first goth bands and was influential in the development of the genre known as dark wave. Radio Scarlet and Redwing Blackbird open.

Know of events that should be included on this list? Send the details to [email protected]
