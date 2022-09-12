Wilco, The National and the Best Concerts in Denver This Week

Shows to kick off your week include The National at Red Rocks on Monday and Local H at Globe Hall on Tuesday. Wednesday shows include Wilco at Red Rocks and The Head and the Heart at the Mission Ballroom. Pink Turns Blue brings the goth to the hi-dive on Thursday.
Here are the best concerts to catch in Denver this week:
The National
Monday, September 12, 7:30 p.m.
Red Rocks Amphitheatre, 18300 West Alameda Parkway, Morrison
$55-$99.50
The National makes indie rock with post-punk elements and a melancholy vibe. The result is reminiscent of a little Leonard Cohen and a little Joy Division. Lucy Dacus opens.
Local H
Tuesday, September 13, 8 p.m.
Globe Hall, 4483 Logan Street
$25
Local H is a band whose radio hits don't really do its sound justice. The duo puts on a really loud, fun live show and is currently celebrating the twentieth anniversary of 2002's Here Comes the Zoo.
Full of Hell
Tuesday, September 13, 7 p.m.
Gothic Theatre, 3263 South Broadway, Englewood
$22.50
Full of Hell plays a genre of music known as grindcore — a noisy offshoot of metal that makes Metallica come off like Justin Bieber. Blood Incantation, Vermin Womb, Mortuous and God Is War fill out the bill.
William Fitzsimmons
Tuesday, September 13, 8 p.m.
Soiled Dove Underground, 7401 East 1st Avenue
$20-$25
William Fitzsimmons's indie folk combines gentle instrumentals and whispery vocals. His latest record, No Promises: The Astronaut's Return, came out late last year. Stuart Smith opens.
Wilco
Wednesday, September 14, 7:30 p.m.
Red Rocks Amphitheatre, 18300 West Alameda Parkway, Morrison
$55-$99.50
Wilco was formed from the remaining members of influential alt-country band Uncle Tupelo before it became an influential band in its own right. Wilco initially kept the country-tinged sound, but over the years it's pulled in more experimental elements. Margo Price opens.
The Head and the Heart
Wednesday, September 14, 7:30 p.m.
Mission Ballroom, 4242 Wynkoop Street
$59.50-$65
The Seattle indie popsters released their sixth full-length album, Every Shade of Blue, earlier this year. Folk-rock outfit Hiss Golden Messenger opens the proceedings. Both bands play Red Rocks tomorrow, too.
Pink Turns Blue
Thursday, September 15, 9 p.m.
hi-dive, 7 South Broadway
$18-$22
Pink Turns Blue was one of Germany's first goth bands and was influential in the development of the genre known as dark wave. Radio Scarlet and Redwing Blackbird open.
