Wiz Khalifa Will Headline Cervantes' Masterpiece Ballroom Before 4/20 Red Rocks Show

This concert will be "up close and personal."
January 11, 2024
Wiz Khalifa returns to the Mile High City for 420 on the Rocks, Saturday, April 20.
Share this:
Wiz Khalifa will ring in 4/20 at Red Rocks this year. But first, he'll blaze through Denver for a more intimate show.

Cervantes' Masterpiece Ballroom just announced that Wiz will headline the venue on Friday, April 19, with openers Earthgang with Chevy Woods.

Presale tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. today, January 11; the presale code is WIZCERVS. General tickets go on sale Friday, January 12, at 10 a.m. Find tickets at this link.

You can also text CERVANTES to 1-888-445-1343 for special offers, discount codes and free ticket deals.

Find more concerts in our concert calendar.
