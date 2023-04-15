Plugging Into Denver's Historic Relationship With Electric Cars

click to enlarge Electric cars might seem expensive today, but over a century ago, these Fritchle cars sold for the equivalent of $105,000. Bennito L. Kelty

When Fritchle opened his factory in 1908 at the spot that had held the first Denver Auto Show (today it's the home of the Fillmore Auditorium), he promised that his cars could go 100 miles on a single charge — a bold statement at the time.



He set out to prove the durability of his 2,100-pound car that same year by driving from Nebraska to New York City.



After 26 days of traveling along the country's muddy and unmarked roads, Fritchle arrived in New York with an odometer reading of 1,800 miles, having only had to change a single tire. He came back by rail — but not before visiting Washington, D.C., with plans to build a plant on the East Coast, too. The stunt worked, and orders came from across the country for the "One Hundred Mile Fritchle," as it was called.



Nowadays, electric vehicles can go more than 300 miles on a single charge.



"What I've seen over my years when I was at the Colorado Auto Dealers Association, what I saw was the public was looking for a 300-mile range," says Jackson. "I think that will continue...some new vehicles are coming with 320, 340, 360."



To make matters even sweeter, the Fritchle was also able to climb steep mountainsides, thanks to the brute power and force of its battery.



Despite the Fritchle's popularity, however, the competition from gas-powered cars became tougher. The Fritchl sold for almost seven times the cost of the competing Ford cars. EVs were ultimately seen as expensive and showy — not too far from their reputation today. But that, too, is changing.



"Some EVs have just now become affordable," Jackson says. "At the Denver Auto Show, the Chevrolet Equinox, which will be out on the floor of the show, has a price point of $30,000."