A 2023 Denver Broncos Drinking Game: Taylor Swift and Chiefs Edition



The situation isn't likely to improve in the near future as the team faces juggernaut AFC West division rivals the Kansas City Chiefs twice in the next three weeks — the first game takes place tonight, October 12, and the second on Sunday, October 29 — and the reprieve of a middling Green Bay Packers team that should still soundly beat them in between.



Thursday Night Football, as she's dating Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce.



TMZ reports that she will be at the game in Kansas City, Missouri.



Westword has devised a drinking game to go along with the action on the gridiron, which has been updated to account for recent developments, including possible Swift-related antics. Taylor Swift in the house for TNF 🙌 #DENvsKC pic.twitter.com/Swf7x9SuGf — NFL (@NFL) October 12, 2023 Just as we did for Week 1,has devised a drinking game to go along with the action on the gridiron, which has been updated to account for recent developments, including possible Swift-related antics. But don't fret, Broncos fans: There is still a chance to have some fun while watching the team go down in flames, especially in the match-ups against Kansas City, with pop superstar Taylor Swift expected to be in attendance for the first Chiefs-Broncos showdown tonight on, as she's dating Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce.TMZ reports that she will be at the game in Kansas City, Missouri. The situation isn't likely to improve in the near future as the team faces juggernaut AFC West division rivals the Kansas City Chiefs twice in the next three weeks — the first game takes place tonight, October 12, and the second on Sunday, October 29 — and the reprieve of a middling Green Bay Packers team that should still soundly beat them in between. As if we didn't have enough reason to drink before, the Denver Broncos are now staring down another losing season, with a 1-4 record after the first five games of the year.



Broncos Country, Let’s Drink

Take a sip when someone mentions Russell Wilson’s future. The Broncos brought in NFL veteran quarterback Russell Wilson before the 2022 season, signing him to a minimum $156 million contract — but Russ just didn’t cook like he had promised, often looking lost in the passing game and unable to turn on the jets like he used to. He's had some ups and downs this year, at times looking like his old self and at times turning the ball over when he really shouldn't. If the Broncos end up with the top pick in the upcoming NFL draft, they're likely to pick USC star quarterback Caleb Williams, putting Wilson's NFL days on shaky ground.



Three Taylor Swift-specific rules: The first time Swift is shown on camera, take thirteen sips in honor of the singer's favorite number.



If Swift gives another "Let's fucking go!" as she did after a Kelce touchdown during the Chiefs game against the Bears, finish your drink.



For every cringe-worthy Swift pun the announcers make, add a dollar to your "white wine purchasing fund" and use the earnings to buy yourself (or maybe your crush) a bottle of the "You Belong With Me" singer's favorite beverage.



Enjoy!