Taylor Swift to Watch Denver Broncos Trainwreck in Person Against Chiefs: Report

Taylor Swift will reportedly have the wonderful experience of watching the Denver Broncos tonight.
According to TMZ, Swift plans to head to Kansas City, Missouri, for the Thursday Night Football matchup between the Chiefs and Broncos after celebrating the premiere of Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour, a new movie about her legendary ongoing concert tour, which played two nights in Denver and two in Kansas City over back-to-back weekends in July.
The pop star has been dating Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce and making waves in the sports world over the past several weeks, appearing at multiple games and even sitting with Kelce's mom, Donna, at an afternoon showdown in Kansas City against the Chicago Bears on September 24.
“She likes that he’s a normal, nice guy,” a Swift insider told US Weekly of their romance. “He’s down-to-earth and isn’t affected by fame. She also thinks he’s hot.”
Against the Bears, the Chiefs took no prisoners: pounding the Chicago squad for a final score of 41-10. The game in Kansas City tonight could end up similarly lopsided.
To put things in perspective, Swift has released eight albums — five new records and three re-records as she works to reclaim ownership over the master copies of her recordings — since the last time the Broncos bested the Chiefs in 2015. It doesn't help that the Broncos have been underwhelming all season (1-4 record) after giving fans hope by hiring NFL veteran coach and Super Bowl winner Sean Payton in the offseason.
The team’s only victory this year has been against the lowly Bears (also 1-4). After the Broncos lost to the New York Jets on October 8, fans began calling for Payton’s head.
“Sean Payton has done a putrid job this year in Denver,” @BrianTenerowicz posted on social media.
It’s not likely that fans will be any happier after the Chiefs game.
The one hope the Broncos had tonight rested on Kelce possibly sitting out; he's been battling an ankle injury. The only Chiefs loss this season came in their first game of the year when Kelce had a different ailment, but it's being reported that the Pro Bowl tight end is ready to go this time around.
While it’s likely that Swift will get to see her man triumphant once again, we can’t help but feel sorry that she's stuck watching one of the dregs of the NFL in the form of the Broncos.
The relationship between Kansas City and Denver is reminiscent of one of Swift’s most famous songs, “All Too Well”— a breakup anthem for which she released a 10-Minute Version on the re-recording of her Red album. “You call me up again just to break me like a promise,” Swift sings. “So casually cruel in the name of being honest.”
Over the last several years, it's been obvious that the Chiefs are the better organization, notching multiple Super Bowl victories and MVP seasons for quarterback Patrick Mahomes, while Denver hasn't made the playoffs once since winning a Super Bowl with Peyton Manning in 2016. And thanks to both teams residing in the AFC West, fans are forced to watch this possible bloodbath a second time on October 29.
Denver's Swifties might find some joy in that fact, however, as she could return to Empower Field at Mile High when the Broncos play the Chiefs at home.
By then, Swift will have released 1989 (Taylor's Version) on October 27, adding another album to her legendary repertoire as she debates whether she wants a second dose of the Broncos-Chiefs rivalry — which has been more "this is me trying" than "Bad Blood" thanks to Denver's inability to put up a fight.
Broncos fans can only hope to channel lyrics from Swift’s “22” and look at tonight's predicted beatdown as being “miserable and magical in the best way.”