Thirteen Proposals Now Petitioning for Colorado's November Ballot

As of March 15, 146 proposals for citizen ballot measures had been filed, according to the Colorado Secretary of State's Office. But very few will end up on the ballot eight months from now: Eighty initiatives have already been rejected, withdrawn or expired, and 52 are still awaiting action.
Just one proposal has qualified for the ballot so far: Initiative 50. That measure seeks to cap property tax revenue increases at 4 percent each year, requiring voter approval for the government to keep tax revenue beyond that.
There are currently nineteen additional initiatives that have had their titles approved, but are still awaiting approval for signature circulation by the Secretary of State.
Thirteen more proposals have been approved to start gathering petition signatures, however. Proponents need to collect 124,238 signatures from registered voters to get their proposal onto the ballot, and they only have six months after the bill title is set to do it.
If passed by the voters, here's what these proposed Colorado ballot measures would do:
Initiative 77
Economic impact statement — Require a ballot measure's economic impact statement to be included on the ballot before the question. Petition due on March 28.
Initiative 81
Protections for a living child — Ban abortion at any point after conception, classifying it as homicide. Petition due on April 18.
Initiative 85 and Initiative 86
Consumer choice in energy — Prohibit governments from passing any law or regulation to favor or restrict different energy sources. Petition due on April 18.
Initiative 89
Right to abortion — Allow state funds to be used to pay for abortions, including Medicaid and state employee health insurance. Petition due on April 26.
Initiative 91
Prohibit trophy hunting — Ban the hunting of mountain lions, bobcats and lynx statewide, making it a class one misdemeanor. Petition due on July 5.
Initiative 108
Valuation for assessments — Decrease the state property tax assessment rate to 5.7 percent for residential property and 24 percent for commercial property. Petition due on July 25.
Initiative 112
Concerning eligibility for parole — Require offenders convicted of certain violent crimes to serve their full sentence if they've been convicted of a violent crime twice before, and increase the required percentage of sentence served before parole for certain violent offenses. Petition due on July 25.
Initiative 116
Consumer choice in energy choice — Require governments to let consumers choose the energy source used in their home or business. Petition due on August 5.
Initiative 138
School choice in K-12 education — Add a child's right to school choice and a parent's right to "direct" their child's education to the state constitution. Petition due on July 25.
Initiative 144
Veterinary telehealth — Allow state-licensed veterinarians to provide animal health care services through audio-visual communication systems. Petition due on August 5.
Initiative 145
Establish qualifications and registration for VPA — Create the Veterinary Professional Associate position, allowing people with a master's degree in veterinary care to carry out certain routine procedures. Petition due on August 5.
Initiative 157
Funding for law enforcement — Create a $350 million fund for law enforcement pay, recruitment, training and providing $1 million in death benefits to the family of any officer killed in the line of duty. Petition due on August 5.
The Colorado Legislature is also considering three resolutions that, if passed by lawmakers, will refer constitutional amendments to the voters as measures on the November ballot.
One resolution aims to make suspects in first-degree murder cases ineligible for bail when the proof is evident or the presumption is great. Another would allow the legislature to pass a retrospective law to let victims of child sexual abuse pursue lawsuits for the abuse regardless of when it happened. The third resolution seeks to let seniors who qualified for the homestead property tax exemption in 2016 or later but moved claim the exemption for their current residence.
The bail eligibility resolution passed the House and is awaiting consideration by the Senate. The other two resolutions have not yet cleared their first chamber.
How to get initiatives on the Colorado ballotColorado is one of 24 states that allow citizen-initiated ballot measures. Even rarer, it is among only eighteen states that permit citizens to bring forward ballot measures to amend the state constitution.
Any Coloradan can file to place a measure on the ballot, with no specific requirements outlined regarding age, citizenship status or length of residency.
The last day to submit a proposal for the November ballot is March 22.
The first step is submitting the proposal to the Legislative Council Staff, which will schedule a public review meeting two weeks later. During the meeting, legislative staff and legal services will question proponents on their proposed measure and make sure its wording achieves their stated purpose. Proponents may then revise their proposal. If the revisions are substantial, it must be resubmitted.
After the review process, proponents send their original and revised proposal to the Secretary of State to get a ballot title. The Title Board must rule that the proposal only relates to one subject. If it doesn't, the proposal must be revised and potentially sent back to legislative staff for review, if the revisions are substantial.
Once the ballot title is set, the hard part begins: petitioning.
Initiative proposals need 124,238 signatures from registered voters to make it onto the ballot. If the proposal seeks to amend the Colorado Constitution, the petition also needs signatures from at least 2 percent of registered voters in each of Colorado's 35 state Senate districts.
Signed petitions must be sent to the Secretary of State for verification within six months of the bill title being set and at least three months before the election. If enough signatures are valid, the proposed initiative qualifies for the ballot.
The last day for a legislative staff review meeting and to file for a bill title is April 5; the Title Board's final meeting is April 17. All ballot measure petitions are due by August 5, and the Secretary of State has until September 4 to verify the signatures.