Family Members of Murder Victims Urge Lawmakers to Repeal Death Penalty

Colorado could become the 21st state to repeal the death penalty. To help make that a reality, family members of murder victims are lobbying legislators to abolish capital punishment.

"The death penalty is the crime...we have the opportunity to do something right in the world for a change," said Bob Autobee at a rally on the State Capitol steps on Thursday, March 28. Autobee's son, Sergeant Eric Jason Autobee, was beaten to death by inmate Edward Montour at the Limon Correctional Facility in 2002.

Following the rally, death-penalty repeal proponents delivered a letter signed by Autobee and 26 other family members of murder victims, detailing why they oppose capital punishment and urging legislators to support the death penalty repeal bill currently working its way through the Capitol.