A Venezuelan Migrant's Long, Harrowing Path to Work in Denver



"I saw they had a good future," Alvarado remembers. "It was very lucrative, because the salary of an official was three times the salary of a normal person."



He became a police officer in 2003, when he was twenty years old. At the time, Venezuela was ruled by Huge Chavez; Alvarado remembers that Chavez's socialist policies kept individuals from owning two cars but welcomed large American oil and aeronautic companies.



In 2013, Chavez died and was replaced by Nicolas Maduro. Alvarado says that right away, the change in leadership began to sink the country.



"He made the economy decline, and salaries weren't paid," Alvarado says. "And that's when they started the political persecutions."



Alvarado was a ten-year veteran on the police force when a higher-ranking officer arrested him, told him to give up his firearm and detained him for 23 months and four days in an office.



"It was turned into a cell," he says. "They put a gate over the door. They took out the windows. 24/7, you lived there."

Luis Alvarado left behind a wife and three children in Venezuela, but now that he has a work permit, he hopes to bring them to the U.S.



"You're dead but alive at the same time. Like I said to my mom while talking to her once, it's an episode in my life that I don't want memories of it to return," he recalls. "Sometimes, while I'm sleeping those memories come back, and I block them all. It's hard."



From August to January, Alvarado worked full-time as a car mechanic in Commerce City for $22 an hour, with up to five hours of overtime. In January, his employer got a divorce and moved to California, taking several migrants he hired with him. But Alvarado stayed to wait for his asylum case in Denver.



After January, Alvarado looked for any work he could, but it wasn't consistent. Despite the low pay of his previous jobs, Alvarado liked the routine paycheck.



"The pay wasn't high, but it was something fixed, weekly, or it was always a consistent paycheck," he says. "I would prefer to have something fixed instead of, everyday, fighting for something that I don't know if it will give or not."



Alvarado has already applied to three jobs: maintenance for apartments and offices, roofing and vehicle mechanic.