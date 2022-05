Even Aurora Home Prices Aren't Bargains Anymore

For many years, Aurora homes have provided an option for metro-area house-hunters who can't afford to buy in Denver. But these days, the city isn't much of a refuge from skyrocketing sale prices.According to statistics provided by Jim Smith of Golden Real Estate , a keen observer of the local market, median prices have gone up in every Aurora zip code over the past 26 months, from between 27 percent and 37 percent, adding around $100,000 or more (and usually a lot more) to the tag on houses in the city.Smith's figures begin in January 2020, when the median price for a detached home in Aurora was a comparatively modest $340,500. Compare that with the median price in April 2022: $514,000, which is nearly $175,000 higher. The value of Aurora real estate per square foot has seen a similar leap, going from $172 to $237 over that span.The median price for homes in the seven-county metro area, as measured by the Denver Metro Association of Realtors , was $660,000 in April, but lower in Denver itself. The realtor.com website estimates Denver's median price at $567,500, just over $50,000 more than in Aurora.The highest-priced Aurora zip code is 80010, with a median price of $762,500, up from $542,750 in January 2020. The least expensive is 80012, with a current median price of $345,000, an increase from $251,188 in January 2020. But finding a house in Aurora for that amount isn't easy: Today, May 23, the Homesnap website shows just seven homes in Aurora for under $400,000, while Denver has four.Continue to see price comparisons from January 2020 to April 2022 for eight Aurora zip codes and the city as a whole. Included are median and square-footage prices, along with the median price percentage increase.Median price: $295,000Price per square foot: $225Median price: $469,000Price per square foot: $279Median price percentage increase, January 2020-April 2022: 37.1 percentMedian price: $295,000Price per square foot; $172Median price: $458,000Price per square foot: $228Median price percentage increase, January 2020-April 2022: 35.6 percentMedian price: $251,188Price per square foot: $173Median price: $345,000Price per square foot: $226Median price percentage increase, January 2020-April 2022: 27.2 percentMedian price: $359,000Price per square foot: $178Median price: $523,500Price per square foot: $237Median price percentage increase, January 2020-April 2022: 31.4 percentMedian price: $260,000Price per square foot: $161Median price: $405,500Price per square foot: $230Median price percentage increase, January 2020-April 2022: 35.9 percentMedian price: $418,000Price per square foot: $171Median price: $582,000Price per square foot: $246Median price percentage increase, January 2020-April 2022: 28.2 percentMedian price: $542,750Price per square foot: $150Median price: $762,500Price per square foot: $202Median price percentage increase, January 2020-April 2022: 28.2 percentMedian price: $292,000Price per square foot: $185Median price: $460,000Price per square foot: $265Median price percentage increase, January 2020-April 2022: 36.5 percentMedian price: $340,250Price per square foot: $172Median price: $514,000Price per square foot: $237Median price percentage increase, January 2020-April 2022: 33.8 percent