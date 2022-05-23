Support Us

Denver's independent source of
local news and culture

Business

Even Aurora Home Prices Aren't Bargains Anymore

May 23, 2022 8:33AM

This four-bedroom, three-bathroom, 2,581 square foot home at 426 South Moline Street in Aurora is listed at $519,900, just over the current median price for a detached home in the community.
This four-bedroom, three-bathroom, 2,581 square foot home at 426 South Moline Street in Aurora is listed at $519,900, just over the current median price for a detached home in the community. Google Maps
For many years, Aurora homes have provided an option for metro-area house-hunters who can't afford to buy in Denver. But these days, the city isn't much of a refuge from skyrocketing sale prices.

According to statistics provided by Jim Smith of Golden Real Estate, a keen observer of the local market, median prices have gone up in every Aurora zip code over the past 26 months, from between 27 percent and 37 percent, adding around $100,000 or more (and usually a lot more) to the tag on houses in the city.

Smith's figures begin in January 2020, when the median price for a detached home in Aurora was a comparatively modest $340,500. Compare that with the median price in April 2022: $514,000, which is nearly $175,000 higher. The value of Aurora real estate per square foot has seen a similar leap, going from $172 to $237 over that span.

The median price for homes in the seven-county metro area, as measured by the Denver Metro Association of Realtors, was $660,000 in April, but lower in Denver itself. The realtor.com website estimates Denver's median price at $567,500, just over $50,000 more than in Aurora.

The highest-priced Aurora zip code is 80010, with a median price of $762,500, up from $542,750 in January 2020. The least expensive is 80012, with a current median price of $345,000, an increase from $251,188 in January 2020. But finding a house in Aurora for that amount isn't easy: Today, May 23, the Homesnap website shows just seven homes in Aurora for under $400,000, while Denver has four.

Continue to see price comparisons from January 2020 to April 2022 for eight Aurora zip codes and the city as a whole. Included are median and square-footage prices, along with the median price percentage increase.

80010
January 2020
Median price: $295,000
Price per square foot: $225

April 2022
Median price: $469,000
Price per square foot: $279

Median price percentage increase, January 2020-April 2022: 37.1 percent

80011
January 2020
Median price: $295,000
Price per square foot; $172

April 2022
Median price: $458,000
Price per square foot: $228

Median price percentage increase, January 2020-April 2022: 35.6 percent

80012
January 2020
Median price: $251,188
Price per square foot: $173

April 2022
Median price: $345,000
Price per square foot: $226

Median price percentage increase, January 2020-April 2022: 27.2 percent

80013
January 2020
Median price: $359,000
Price per square foot: $178

April 2022
Median price: $523,500
Price per square foot: $237

Median price percentage increase, January 2020-April 2022: 31.4 percent

80014
January 2020
Median price: $260,000
Price per square foot: $161

April 2022
Median price: $405,500
Price per square foot: $230

Median price percentage increase, January 2020-April 2022: 35.9 percent

80015
January 2020
Median price: $418,000
Price per square foot: $171

April 2022
Median price: $582,000
Price per square foot: $246

Median price percentage increase, January 2020-April 2022: 28.2 percent

80016
January 2020
Median price: $542,750
Price per square foot: $150

April 2022
Median price: $762,500
Price per square foot: $202

Median price percentage increase, January 2020-April 2022: 28.2 percent

80017
January 2020
Median price: $292,000
Price per square foot: $185

April 2022
Median price: $460,000
Price per square foot: $265

Median price percentage increase, January 2020-April 2022: 36.5 percent

All Aurora
January 2020
Median price: $340,250
Price per square foot: $172

April 2021
Median price: $514,000
Price per square foot: $237

Median price percentage increase, January 2020-April 2022: 33.8 percent
KEEP WESTWORD FREE... Since we started Westword, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Denver, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls.
Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
Michael Roberts has written for Westword since October 1990, serving stints as music editor and media columnist. He currently covers everything from breaking news and politics to sports and stories that defy categorization.
Contact: Michael Roberts

Trending News

Latest Stories

More »

Join the Westword community and help support independent local journalism in Denver.

Get the latest updates in news, food, music and culture, and receive special offers direct to your inbox.

Become a member and go ad-free!

Support Our Journalism
Privacy Policy

This Week's Issue

California Privacy Policy California Collection Notice
Do Not Sell My Info
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy Westword may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2022 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation