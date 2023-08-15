Aurora Renters Protest, Call Out City Council: "Landlords Are Not Being Held Accountable"









"The situation is, frankly, that landlords are not being held accountable," says Nate Kassa, a community organizer for the East Colfax Community Collective, aka EC3, which planned the demonstration. "They're not being held accountable to make sure residents have the bare minimum: safe and healthy housing conditions that every human deserves," he tells Westword.

Holding up posters with pictures and descriptions of their miserable living conditions, protesters from EC3 and allied groups called on the



"We've seen in several cases where tenants will be in absolutely unbearable living conditions," Kassa explains. "Residents have to pay; they have to have an extra burden to live in a hotel and pay that money while landlords live scot-free."



Michael Lunsford, a protester with EC3, said during a speech at the rally that his unit is infested with "mice, spiders [and] flies" — and his landlord has yet to do anything about it. Dozens of protesters gathered at Fletcher Plaza in downtown Aurora on August 12 to demonstrate and voice their disapproval with Aurora's lackadaisical approach to bad landlords, with tenants claiming there's not enough being done to protect local renters when a problem arises or they're living in horrid conditions.Holding up posters with pictures and descriptions of their miserable living conditions, protesters from EC3 and allied groups called on the Aurora City Council to make legislative changes that would offer "relocation assistance" to tenants forced out by problems inside their residences and also lead to tougher code enforcement of landlords.



"I have a child, he is two years old," Gasimba says. "Imagine him spending all day naked because he's too hot and he can't handle the heat. That is not something good."



When it's cold, "I have to put over me like three blankets," she says. To make matters worse, there's a leaky ceiling in the unit. "We demand the [Aurora City] Council find a solution to our problems."

click to enlarge Protesters hold up signs and shout through megaphones at passing cars on East Colfax during a demonstration for tenant rights on Saturday. Bennito L. Kelty

Councilwoman Alison Coombs, who is on a housing committee for Aurora City Council and running for an at-large seat, says that she supports the position of tenants and has been making housing a priority in her campaign.