Aurora Strong-Mayor Opponents Take Last Stab at Ending Proposal's Ballot Chances



Richardson, who attended the hearings last week, argued that the whole petition should be made invalid because many of its signers didn't know that it violated city code and state law by not including the summary on more of the pages to explain what they were supporting.



"The summary and the warning are critical," Richardson told Westword. "[Petition signers] are typically day laborers, and there's no realistic expectation — especially with this item — that they be knowledgeable, and that leads to the critical importance of the summary."



“It wasn’t a matter of flipping a single page or two [to see the warning or summary]," Grueskin explained at the hearing. "It was flipping through the bulk of the packet."

The strong-mayor proposal would give the leader of Colorado's third-biggest city CEO-like powers to hire and fire without checks from the city council, and to have a bigger say in the budget.

click to enlarge Attorney Suzanne Taheri argues to Aurora City Clerk Kadee Rodriguez that the strong-mayor petition gathered signatures legitimately. Bennito L. Kelty

Speaking to Rodriguez, Taheri said: “We did substantially comply. We did act in good faith. And to the extent that some people weren’t advised because they didn’t look at it, we don’t know if that is true or not true. I don’t think they have enough evidence to show the extent of that non-compliance.”



Taheri argued that LaBelle "didn't actually sign the petition," and that she has "presented no evidence as to which signatures would be removed." Even if she had, Taheri added, "it's not grounds for removal of entire petition sections that she believes [a canvasser] was circulating somewhere he shouldn't be. The remedy for that would be a trespass from the post office, not a private action to remove signatures."

Resident Margaret O'Bayley Burkhart, meanwhile, asked for just her signature to be removed, saying she was misled to support a petition that would empower a mayor that she doesn't like.



"The gentlemen that put the petition in front of me also told me that it was to set term limits for the mayor, so I signed it, because I would love to have Mike Coffman out as soon as possible," she told Rodriguez. "And then I found out later on that it was [Coffman] who put it to people, and he lied. So I definitely want my name off the petition."



Taheri countered by saying that Burkhart never testified "that she wasn't given an opportunity to look at the summary" of the petition. "The instructions don't say that the petitioner has to show them the summary or make sure they understand the summary," she charged.



LaBelle maintained that Aurora deserves to be able to consider this proposal in a way that is more up front. "I don't know if Aurora wants the strong mayor government or not, but they deserve the right to choose that, not based on misleading petitioners who are violating federal regulations," she said.



Taheri told Westword that just because a handful of people who signed the petition claimed they were misled doesn't mean it should overrule the more than 12,000 signers who haven't complained. "I don't believe a small portion of people who said they just didn't read it is really evidence of some systemic issue," she said. "And they didn't present any evidence to the contrary."



Rodriguez already ruled on August 25 to take four signatures off the petition as a result of previous protests. She will now have until September 11 to decide on the protests brought forth last week.