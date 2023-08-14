Elitch Gardens Eyes Aurora as Future Home

"They're going to be pretty much a little southeast of the Gaylord," the mayor said, referring to the Gaylord Rockies Resort and Convention Center . "I've been in conversation with both sides to make sure there's compatibility.

Although "the Gaylord really wants to talk about it," the resort still has reservations about the idea, according to Coffman. Much of the final say falls on the Gaylord, but it's apparently more thrilled with the idea of bringing another big attraction to Aurora because it's year-round and shares a similar market.

As it is, the Gaylord resort sits in an isolated location between developed Aurora and DIA — far from any kind of entertainment destination that could help it book hotel rooms. "They certainly want to see more development out there," Coffman added, acknowledging that "it would be nice to have some destination-type venues" in the city, regardless of where they go.

click to enlarge Aurora Mayor Mike Coffman confirms that the city has been in talks with Elitch Gardens about bringing the park to the city. Bennito L. Kelty

"We haven't landed on a location, and the move is not imminent," he repeats. "These projects take a long time to germinate and become reality; in the interim, Elitch's is going to stay in its current location and continue to operate."

Mary and John Elitch opened Elitch Gardens in 1890 on West 38th Avenue and Tennyson Street ; when her husband died the next year, Mary kept the attraction going. While the original park was only 28 acres, its site along the South Platte is about 65 acres. Denver has little open space to spare, which factors into why Revesco is looking outside the Mile High City's boundaries for Elitch's next location.