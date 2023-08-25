 Aurora Strong Mayor Proposal Could Be Delayed Because of Tight Timetable | Westword
Navigation
Support Us
Search

Politics

Aurora Strong Mayor Proposal Could Be Delayed Indefinitely Over Late Petition Filing

The initiative may not on be on the November 7 ballot, but supporters say it will return in 2025.
August 25, 2023
Mike Coffman supports Aurora's strong-mayor proposal, even if it's postponed two years.
Mike Coffman supports Aurora's strong-mayor proposal, even if it's postponed two years. Bennito L. Kelty
Share this:
After collecting enough signatures and beating a lawsuit in court, it looked like the Aurora Strong Mayor proposal was headed for the November 7 ballot.

But on August 25, supporters of the proposal — including Aurora Mayor Mike Coffman, who'd donated more than $10,000 to the cause — reported that it wouldn't be on the ballot this year because the petition had been turned in after a key deadline.

"The opponents were able to delay the process just long enough for the ballot initiative to miss a critical deadline for the county clerks to be able to have it on the 2023 November ballot," Mountain State Solutions, an advocacy group pushing the proposal, announced.

“Regrettably, the citizens of Aurora will not have the opportunity to express their preference for a strong-mayor form of government and further restricting term limits in the upcoming November elections, as a result of legal technicalities and opposition tactics," adds Mountain State Solutions spokesperson Natela Manuntseva.

If passed, the proposal would have given Aurora's mayor CEO-like powers to hire and fire department heads without approval by city council, have more control over the budget and veto council decisions. Aurora would have become the fourth city in Colorado with a strong-mayor form of government, alongside Denver, Colorado Springs and Pueblo.

According to sources in the City of Aurora, the ballot initiative has been pushed back indefinitely. That is not definite, however. And Coffman is already on record saying that he believes it will make the 2025 ballot — without the need to gather signatures again. 

“I’m disappointed that the ballot measure is not on the 2023 ballot to give the opportunity for voters to decide the issue, but I’m glad that it can be on the ballot in 2025 without having to gather signatures again,” Coffman says in a statement issued August 25..

Under the Aurora City Charter, a municipal election isn't allowed in the same year as a presidential election, so 2024 is off the table, too.

Coffman donated more than $10,000 to the Term Limits & Empowering the Mayor for a Better Aurora campaign that gathered signatures to put the proposal on the ballot, according to public records.Another $144,000 was contributed by Colorado Dawn, a group that funded Republican and nonpartisan conservative candidates for the Colorado Springs City Council in 2021.

Term Limits & Empowering the Mayor campaign supporters started gathering signatures in May. But a bipartisan coalition of opponents soon called out the campaign for using deceptive canvassing techniques and hiding the true intention of the initiative.

Coffman denied his involvement in the campaign for several months — until late last month, when the petition was initially determined to have enough signatures to make the ballot. Councilman Juan Marcano, who's running against Coffman in the mayor's race, called it "the worst-kept secret in Aurora."
click to enlarge The Aurora City Council in 2023.
A bipartisan coalition formed on the Aurora City Council to oppose Mayor Mike Coffman's push for a strong-mayor government.
Aurora City Council
"Mike Coffman was just lying to the public about this for months," Marcano tells Westword. "He has to face a reckoning with our residents about why he should continue to serve in any position of power in this city after he's been so incredibly dishonest and disrespectful with our residents."

Marcano speculates that if he wins the mayor's seat in the November 7 election — Aurora City Clerk Kadee Rodriguez determined on August 22 that he had enough valid signatures to make the ballot — the proposal will die because Coffman only wants to see it pass if he's the mayor.

"The proponents of this — which is to say, Mike Coffman and the dark-money group that's funding this operation — would not want to actually put this on the ballot if it's anyone other than Mike Coffman in that seat," Marcano says. "I suspect the effort will die for good, not because of anything I could do, but because I would be the mayor — or rather because Mike Coffman would not be the mayor." 

The strong-mayor petition was submitted on June 26, almost three weeks after the June 6 deadline recommended by the city clerk, according to Aurora officials. While that wasn't a hard deadline, the city needed time to hear protests and follow procedures laid out in the city charter. 

Residents who signed the petition had until August 14 to try to withdraw their signatures; although the proposal survived that, a hearing was still scheduled for Wednesday, August 30, to hear protests regarding the measure itself. After that, the city clerk's office would have had ten days — until September 11 — to determine whether the petition followed procedure and qualified for the ballot.

But at the same time, the Aurora City Clerk only has until September 8 to certify what's going on the ballot, in order to give the Arapahoe, Adams and Douglas county clerks time to meet their deadlines for the November ballot. And after that, two city council meetings are required: the first to read the final ballot, the second to approve it. That leaves barely enough time to have everything ready for the November 7 election. And it makes it almost impossible to put the strong-mayor proposal on the ballot, unless Aurora holds two special city council meetings to meet the timetable.

So it seems the strong-mayor proposal just ran out of time. This round, unless Aurora officials suddenly reverse course and find they can squeeze it onto the November ballot.

Earlier this week, former Aurora city official Charlie Richardson lost a lawsuit challenging the proposal under Colorado's single-subject rule — which dictates that ballot initiatives only deal with a single issue at a time — and on the accuracy of the proposal's language.

A decision that came down from the Colorado Supreme Court related to Proposition HH and the single-subject rule stymied Richardson's move; the judge ruled that courts have no say on issues that are not yet law.

While the judge rejected Richardson's proposed substitute language for the proposal, she only put the single-subject challenge on hold; that complaint can be reinstated in the future.

Richardson still plans to fight any chance of this proposal getting on the ballot by going to the administrative hearing, which will "address omissions and defects that the clerk should have remedied," he says.

"We're going to keep fighting this," Richardson concludes. "You can make an argument for strong mayor, but the way this was presented and handled was so flawed that it deserved to be killed." 
KEEP WESTWORD FREE... Since we started Westword, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Denver, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls. Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
Bennito L. Kelty
Bennito L. Kelty is a Westword staff writer. He's been writing about local and state news since 2017, getting his start in Missouri, then Arizona and now Colorado. He was raised in Aurora, is proud of it and loves to talk about his hometown and the Mile High City. Habla español and a few other languages too.
Contact: Bennito L. Kelty

Trending

Colorado Springs Gets Schooled on "Inappropriate Sexual and Violent Content"...in the Bible

Religion

Colorado Springs Gets Schooled on "Inappropriate Sexual and Violent Content"...in the Bible

By Teague Bohlen
Honey Boo Boo Handbook: A Totally Honest Guide to Life at Regis University for the Reality Star

Opinion

Honey Boo Boo Handbook: A Totally Honest Guide to Life at Regis University for the Reality Star

By Catie Cheshire
Another Encampment Sweep Today, Homeless Residents Unsure Where to Go

Homelessness

Another Encampment Sweep Today, Homeless Residents Unsure Where to Go

By Bennito L. Kelty
Codebreaker Alan Turing's Belongings Returned to England From Conifer

Crime

Codebreaker Alan Turing's Belongings Returned to England From Conifer

By Patricia Calhoun
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy Westword may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2023 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation