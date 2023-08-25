Aurora Strong Mayor Proposal Could Be Delayed Indefinitely Over Late Petition Filing

"The opponents were able to delay the process just long enough for the ballot initiative to miss a critical deadline for the county clerks to be able to have it on the 2023 November ballot," Mountain State Solutions, an advocacy group pushing the proposal, announced.



“Regrettably, the citizens of Aurora will not have the opportunity to express their preference for a strong-mayor form of government and further restricting term limits in the upcoming November elections, as a result of legal technicalities and opposition tactics," adds Mountain State Solutions spokesperson Natela Manuntseva.



If passed, the proposal would have given Aurora's mayor CEO-like powers to hire and fire department heads without approval by city council, have more control over the budget and veto council decisions. Aurora would have become the fourth city in Colorado with a strong-mayor form of government, alongside Denver, Colorado Springs and Pueblo.



According to sources in the City of Aurora, the ballot initiative has been pushed back indefinitely. That is not definite, however. And Coffman is already on record saying that he believes it will make the 2025 ballot — without the need to gather signatures again.

“I’m disappointed that the ballot measure is not on the 2023 ballot to give the opportunity for voters to decide the issue, but I’m glad that it can be on the ballot in 2025 without having to gather signatures again,” Coffman says in a statement issued August 25..



Under the Aurora City Charter, a municipal election isn't allowed in the same year as a presidential election, so 2024 is off the table, too.



Coffman donated more than $10,000 to the Term Limits & Empowering the Mayor for a Better Aurora campaign that gathered signatures to put the proposal on the ballot, according to public records.Another $144,000 was contributed by Colorado Dawn, a group that funded Republican and nonpartisan conservative candidates for the Colorado Springs City Council in 2021.



Term Limits & Empowering the Mayor campaign supporters started gathering signatures in May. But a bipartisan coalition of opponents soon called out the campaign for using deceptive canvassing techniques and hiding the true intention of the initiative.



Coffman denied his involvement in the campaign for several months — until late last month, when the petition was initially determined to have enough signatures to make the ballot. Councilman Juan Marcano, who's running against Coffman in the mayor's race, called it "the worst-kept secret in Aurora."

click to enlarge A bipartisan coalition formed on the Aurora City Council to oppose Mayor Mike Coffman's push for a strong-mayor government. Aurora City Council











