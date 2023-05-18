Aurora to Capitalize on Rise of Gaming With Youth Esports Program





"I knew, having kids myself, about the growing popularity of esports," says Derrick Tripp, sports superintendent for the City of Aurora. "For a community the size we are and the diverse population we have, it seems like a winner." The program is the brainchild of Hamm, who grew up in Aurora and "wanted to do something for the community" that stood out. A fan of video games himself, he pitched the idea to his higher-ups at the City of Aurora after he realized that an esports HQ could be housed in the renovated space at Exposition Park.

Kids in the program say it's a great after-school option that gives their parents more time to pick them up. A few say that they'd be playing video games at home anyway, but this allows them to be with friends after school and spend quality time with family later, creating a social benefit to video-game play.



"I joined it because I really like playing video games, especially FIFA," says Dylan Cotino, a sixth-grader, referring to the popular soccer game series. "I'm not playing video games after this at home. I get to spend time with my family at home. [My parents] really like it."



"It's a fun after-school activity to do," adds eight-grader Amara Edwards. "It gives my parents some time to pick me up after school, so it's a nice thing for kids to go to if their parents can't pick them up right when school gets out."



Another benefit that students point out is how the esports program gives kids a chance to play games that their families may not be able to afford.



"I got interested in this because you don't usually get PCs and games like these at your house, because you don't have enough to pay for that," says one sixth-grader. "I'm having great fun here. It's a good place."

click to enlarge Amara Edwards plays Bloxburg on the PC after school through the Aurora esports program. Bennito L. Kelty

Late last year, Cherry Creek High School became the first high school in Colorado to win a CHSAA-sanctioned esports title after its esports team won the state championship in Rocket League , a fast-paced video game where cars play soccer with a giant ball.





"I don't turn people away," Hamm says. "We want them to enjoy the space."



Another program that makes use of Aurora's esports offerings is the



Kids interested in joining Aurora's esports program can schedule a sixty-to-ninety-minute session at any time from 3:30 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesdays and Fridays — or from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. on Thursdays. The cost is $3 per session except on Fridays, when it's free. The Aurora esports program is for kids and teens ages eleven to seventeen, but kids as young as eight have come in with their parents, who will often play, too. Adults with disabilities also use the program through Aurora's Adaptive Recreation and Inclusive Services for Everyone service, or ARISE."I don't turn people away," Hamm says. "We want them to enjoy the space."Another program that makes use of Aurora's esports offerings is the COMPASS after-school program , which is run by both the city and Aurora Public Schools to place kids in extracurricular activities. COMPASS participants have access to the esports program every Thursday from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m.Kids interested in joining Aurora's esports program can schedule a sixty-to-ninety-minute session at any time from 3:30 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesdays and Fridays — or from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. on Thursdays. The cost is $3 per session except on Fridays, when it's free.





"The focus is more on community, but we still have to generate revenue," Hamm notes. "The birthday parties and summer camps do that for us." The program is set to host its first Minecraft and Rocket League summer day camp in June and July. The space can also be used for birthday parties, which helps bring in revenue to fund the esports program."The focus is more on community, but we still have to generate revenue," Hamm notes. "The birthday parties and summer camps do that for us."