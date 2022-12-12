Support Us

Denver's independent source of
local news and culture

Crime

Aurora Triple Homicide, Denver Cyclist Death Mark Tragic Weekend

December 12, 2022 6:48AM

A photo-illustration shared on a GoFundMe page created on behalf of the late Marisol Espindola.
A photo-illustration shared on a GoFundMe page created on behalf of the late Marisol Espindola. Family photo-illustration via GoFundMe
Metro-area law enforcement agencies are investigating four deaths that occurred from December 9 to 11, including a triple homicide in Aurora and a Denver crash that killed a cyclist and pushed the number of traffic fatalities in the jurisdiction one step closer to a record.

The Aurora Police Department alert about the Saturday, December 10, shooting at a home on the 1500 block of South Evanston Street, in the Willow Park neighborhood, reveals that officers were initially called to the scene on a welfare check. Upon their arrival at approximately 5:15 p.m. that day, they didn't find anything suspicious and chose not to force entry. A little before 7 p.m., however, a family member gained access to the residence and discovered three unresponsive adults inside: two women and a man, who were pronounced dead at the scene.

The Arapahoe County coroner's office has not officially identified the victims. However, family members say one of the individuals killed was Marisol Espindola, an eighteen-year-old who was on track to graduate from Frederick High School.

"Her name translates to the sea and the sun, and her happiness and sunshine brightened everyone's day," notes the introduction to a GoFundMe page launched on behalf of the Espindola family. "She always wanted to help people and animals and sought to bring joy to people's lives. She attended school with her two cousins and always sought them out in the morning to hug them and start their days off with a smile."

At about 5:30 a.m. on December 11, an APD update confirmed that Christopher Martinez, 21, had been arrested on suspicion of three first-degree-murder counts. Aurora Police Chief Art Acevedo, who was sworn in as temporary head of the department on December 7, said in a statement: "This senseless violence is inexplicable. Thanks to the efforts of our dedicated personnel, the suspect has been taken into custody and our community can breathe a collective sigh of relief. Our hearts go out to the family of the victims."

The Denver Police Department used its Twitter account once over the weekend to inform the public about a shooting; a bulletin time-stamped at 9:35 p.m. on Saturday, December 10, cites the location as the 6200 block of East Colfax Avenue, in the Montclair neighborhood. One victim was transported to a nearby hospital with serious injuries.

Most of the other DPD tweets during this period related to major crashes, with the most severe occurring near the intersection of West 38th Avenue and Sheridan Boulevard, in the West Highland neighborhood. The collision involving a motorist and a cyclist was first reported at 8:56 p.m. on Friday, December 9. At 9:27 p.m., officers stated that the cyclist "has been pronounced deceased."

The cyclist's death was the 78th traffic fatality within the Denver city limits in 2022 so far; the modern annual record of 84 was set last year. But this wasn't the only traffic death in the metro area over the weekend. On Saturday, December 10, a driver was killed in a two-car crash near South Buckley Road and East Mansfield Avenue in Aurora, and on Sunday, December 11, a pedestrian died after being struck on westbound Interstate 70 near the Wadsworth Boulevard exit in Arvada.

Individuals with information about these incidents can contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-STOP (7867).
KEEP WESTWORD FREE... Since we started Westword, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Denver, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls.
Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
Michael Roberts has written for Westword since October 1990, serving stints as music editor and media columnist. He currently covers everything from breaking news and politics to sports and stories that defy categorization.
Contact: Michael Roberts

Trending News

Latest Stories

Keep Scrolling or Click to Read:
More

Join the Westword community and help support independent local journalism in Denver.

Get the latest updates in news, food, music and culture, and receive special offers direct to your inbox.

Become a member and go ad-free!

Support Our Journalism
Privacy Policy

This Week's Issue

California Privacy Policy California Collection Notice
Do Not Sell My Info
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy Westword may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2022 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation