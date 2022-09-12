Denver Suffered Ten Traffic Deaths in 27 Days

One of the ten has been classified by the DPD as a hit-and-run — the fourteenth of 2022. There were thirteen hit-and-run deaths in all of 2021, when the city's traffic-casualty toll hit 84, the highest toll in at least a decade. As of today, September 12, Denver's 2022 traffic deaths total 65, and the current pace threatens not only last year's mark, but the DPD's all-time record: 100 in 1969.
Annual traffic death totals for Denver weren't widely accessible until recent years. However, the DPD was able to provide Westword with figures for each year since 2010, when the fatality count was 42, exactly half of the 2021 total. Over the past decade-plus, traffic deaths have steadily increased despite the 2016 launch of Vision Zero, a five-year action plan with the mission of "eliminating traffic deaths and serious injuries by making our roadways safer for everyone" as of 2030.
Continue to see the annual traffic-fatality counts in Denver from 2010 to 2021:
2010: 42The most recent traffic fatality recorded by the DPD took place on September 6. On that date in 2021, 52 traffic deaths had been recorded — thirteen fewer than during the same period in 2022. Fatalities so far this year stood at 55 during our most recent update, published on August 12, exactly one month ago. The ten latest deaths occurred over the 27 days from August 13 to September 6.
2011: 41
2012: 40
2013: 47
2014: 49
2015: 57
2016: 61
2017: 51
2018: 64
2019: 71
2020: 57
2021: 84
Although the DPD hasn't recorded any traffic casualties over the past six days, safety issues haven't vanished. Far from it: The report of a pedestrian struck by an automobile on the 600 block of Lipan Street at 11:48 a.m. on September 9 was the third from the department over approximately fourteen hours — and while none of the victims died, all were seriously injured.
Here are the 65 fatal traffic accidents from January 1 through September 6, 2022, in chronological order, with the name of the victim; the location of the incident; whether criminal charges were pressed, are pending or were declined by prosecutors; the type of vehicle involved; and the incidents identified as hit-and-runs.
January 11, 2022
Victim: Paul Hobrecht
5200 block of Peña Boulevard
Auto/Rollover
Criminal charges: None
January 14, 2022
Victim: Patricia Young
East Alameda Avenue/South Dayton Street
Auto/Auto
Criminal charges: Careless driving with death
January 21, 2022
Victim: Matthew Goodman
1800 block of South Federal Boulevard
Pedestrian/Auto
Criminal charges: Declined
February 6, 2022
Victim: Joaquin Romero
600 block of South Eliot Street
Auto/Pedestrian
Hit and Run
Criminal charges: Pending
February 6, 2022
Victim: Steven Aguilar
Northbound I-25/Colfax Avenue
Auto/Rollover
Criminal charges: None
February 9, 2022
Victim: Jeffrey Jones
3700 Park Avenue West
Pedestrian/Train
Criminal charges: None
February 12, 2022
Victim: Oscar Chiccon
North Williams Street/East 31st Avenue
Auto/Auto
Criminal charges: Careless driving with death
February 25, 2022
Victim: Mary Vaccaro
North Tower Road/East 69th Avenue
Auto/Pedestrian
Criminal charges: Declined
February 26, 2022
Victim: Kevin Maczo-Hernandez
1200 block of South Santa Fe Drive
Auto/Rollover
Criminal charges: None
March 2, 2022
Victim: Jaime Gonzalez-Valdez
Leetsdale Drive/South Monaco Parkway
Motorcycle/Auto
Criminal charges: Declined
March 3, 2022
Victim: April Mata
Southbound I-25/West Eighth Avenue
Auto/Rollover
Criminal charges: Careless driving with death
March 12, 2022
Victim: Joshua Jones
Northbound I-25/West Alameda Avenue
Pedestrian/Auto
Hit and Run
Criminal charges: Felony hit and run
March 23, 2022
Victim: Michael Lewis
Southbound I-25/West 13th Avenue
Pedestrian/Auto
Criminal charges: Declined
March 24, 2022
Victim: Daniel Rubio
West 5th Avenue/North Kalamath Street
Auto/Rollover
Criminal charges: Careless driving with death
March 28, 2022
Victim: Dennis Neely
West Alameda Avenue/South Sheridan Boulevard
Auto/Rollover
Criminal charges: Careless driving with death
March 31, 2022
Victim: Carla Andre
East Mississippi Avenue/South Geneva Street
Auto/Auto
Criminal charges: None
April 1, 2022
Victim: Rodolfo Rivera
East Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard/Colorado Boulevard
Auto/Auto
Hit and Run
Criminal charges: Vehicular homicide
April 1, 2022
Victim: Anthony Yagovane
Speer Boulevard/North Broadway Street
Auto/Pedestrian
Criminal charges: Declined
April 8, 2022
Victim: Dale Bluecoat
East Colfax Avenue/North Race Street
Pedestrian/Auto
Criminal charges: Declined
April 8, 2022
Victim: Gustavo Cordero
California Street/22nd Street
Motorcycle/Auto
Criminal charges: Declined
April 9, 2022
Victim: Victor Cruz-Perez
South Sheridan Boulevard/West Alameda Avenue
Scooter/Auto
Criminal charges: Declined
April 11, 2022
Victim: Eugene Guzman
13600 block of East 56th Avenue
Auto/Fixed object
Criminal charges: None
April 12, 2022
Victim: Benjamin Murphy
West 38th Avenue/North Quivas Street
Auto/Motorcycle
Criminal charges: Careless driving with death
April 17, 2022
Victim: Victor Hallcy
North Syracuse Street/East 14th Avenue
Auto/Auto
Criminal charges: Careless driving with death
May 4, 2022
Victim: Maximilian Ryan
South Jason Street/South Platte River Drive
Auto/Rollover
Criminal charges: None
May 5, 2022
Victim: Jose Medrano
South Federal Boulevard/West Yale Avenue
Auto/Auto
Criminal charges: Vehicular homicide
May 6, 2022
Victim: Edgar Johnson
13600 Block of East 56th Avenue
Auto/Auto
Criminal charges: Vehicular homicide
May 7, 2022
Victim: Juliana Anderson
North Newton Street/West 38th Avenue
Auto/Auto
Criminal charges: None
May 11, 2022
Victim: Steven Peters
North Colorado Boulevard/East 48th Avenue
Pedestrian/Auto
Criminal charges: Declined
May 13, 2022
Victim: Kevin Maez
Westbound Interstate 70/Central Park Boulevard
Auto/Motorcycle
Criminal charges: Felony hit-and-run
May 17, 2022
Victim: Christopher Apodaca
4300 block of East Colfax Avenue
Pedestrian/Auto
Hit and Run
Criminal charges: Felony hit-and-run
May 21, 2022
Victim: Paul Hoard
East 13th Avenue/North Broadway
Auto/Auto
Criminal charges: None
May 22, 2022
Victim: Elmil Parada-Funez
North Chambers Road/East 40th Avenue
Auto/Auto
Criminal charges: None
May 24, 2022
Victim: Lynn Willcockson
East Harvard Avenue/South Quebec Street
Auto/Auto
Hit and run
Criminal charges: Vehicular homicide
May 30, 2022
Victim: Muslima Warsame
East 46th Avenue/North Brighton Boulevard
Auto/Auto
Criminal charges: Vehicular homicide
May 30, 2022
Victim: Samantha Whatley
Northbound Interstate 225/Westbound Interstate 70 flyover ramp
Auto/Auto
Criminal charges: None
May 30, 2022
Victim: Juvenile (name not provided)
Northbound Interstate 225/Westbound Interstate 70 flyover ramp
Auto./Auto
Criminal charges: None
June 2, 2022
Victim: Alfred McClendon
Peña Boulevard outbound/E-470
Auto/Rollover
Criminal charges: None
June 5, 2022
Victim: Manuel Ruiz
6400 block of Peña Boulevard outbound
Auto/Rollover
Criminal charges: None
June 18, 2022
Victim: Jason Fujiwara
1500 block of North Colorado Boulevard
Pedestrian/Auto
Hit-and-Run
Criminal charges: Pending
June 25, 2022
Victim: Javin Odegard
North Fox Street/West 6th Avenue
Bicycle/Auto
Criminal charges: Pending
June 26, 2022
Victim: Michael Thompson
4100 block of West 43rd Avenue
Auto/Fixed Object
Criminal charges: None
June 28, 2022
Victim: Celso Rojas
4900 block of North Quebec Street
Motorcycle/Auto
Criminal charges: Declined
July 2, 2022
Victim: Terrell Jones
Broadway/West Irvington Place
Auto/Pedestrian
Criminal charges: Vehicular Homicide
July 3, 2022
Victim: Gregory Robinson
3500 block of North Quebec Street
Auto/Pedestrian
Criminal charges: Careless driving with death
July 5, 2022
Victim: Justin Conway
2100 block of East Colfax Avenue
Pedestrian/Auto
Hit-and-Run
Criminal charges: None
July 11, 2022
Victim: Thomas Vangel
7300 block of East Colfax Avenue
Auto/Pedestrian
Hit-and-Run
Criminal charges: None
July 19, 2022
Victim: Felix Sagna
Eastbound 6th Avenue/Northbound I-25 flyover ramp
Auto/Rollover
Criminal charges: None
July 23, 2022
Victim: Matthew Melchi
600 block of South Santa Fe Drive
Auto/Auto
Criminal charges: Vehicular homicide
July 23, 2022
Victim: Brittany Caplan
600 block of South Santa Fe Drive
Auto/Auto
Criminal charges: Vehicular homicide
July 23, 2022
Victim: Juana Murillo-Gutierrez
000 block of North Sheridan Boulevard
Auto/Pedestrian
Hit-and-Run
Criminal charges: Pending
July 30, 2022
Victim: Jake Johnson
East 40th Avenue/Peña Boulevard
Auto/Auto
Hit-and-Run
Criminal charges: Vehicular homicide
August 3, 2022
Victim: Lorenzo Garibaldo
Northbound I-25/South University Boulevard
Auto/Pedestrian
Hit-and-Run
Criminal charges: Driving under the influence
August 7, 2022
Victim: Unidentified female
West 6th Avenue Freeway/North Federal Boulevard
Auto/Auto/Pedestrian
Hit-and-Run
Criminal charges: Pending
August 10, 2022
Victim: Steve Perkins
East 13th Avenue and North Syracuse Street
Auto/Bicycle
Hit-and-Run
Criminal charges: Pending
August 13, 2022
Victim: Geraldine Reyna
West 11th Avenue and North Speer Boulevard
Auto/Auto/Rollover
Criminal charges: None
August 13, 2022
Victim: Sebastian Castanon-Robles
12100 block of East 56th Avenue
Auto/Fixed Object/Rollover
Criminal charges: None
August 17, 2022
Victim: Pauline Burroughs
2800 block of West Colfax Avenue
Hit-and-Run
Pedestrian/Auto
Criminal charges: Pending
August 18, 2022
Victim: Alfred Trujillo
South Knox Court/West Virginia Avenue
Motorcycle/Auto
Criminal charges: None
August 18, 2022
Victim: Unidentified male
South Knox Court/West Virginia Avenue
Motorcycle/Auto
Criminal charges: None
August 20, 2022
Victim: Michael Buhner
19433 East 42nd Avenue
Auto/Pedestrian
Criminal charges: None
August 22, 2022
Victim: Anthony Mestas
Morrison Road/South Sheridan Boulevard
Pedestrian/Auto
Criminal charges: Declined
August 22, 2022
Victim: Juvenile
4100 block of East Smith Road
Auto/Fixed Object/Rollover
Criminal charges: Vehicular homicide
September 5, 2022
Victim: Michael Wims
North Sheridan Boulevard/West Hampden Avenue on-ramp
Motorcycle/Rollover
Criminal charges: none
September 6, 2022
Victim: Stephen Reinehr
5000 block of West 10th Avenue
Motorcycle/Auto
Criminal charges: None