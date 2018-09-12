Suspect Arrested in Stabbing Death of East High School Football Star Reese Grant-Cobb

Denver police have arrested Auviauntea Evans in connection to the murder of seventeen-year-old East High School football star Reese Grant-Cobb. Denver District Attorney Beth McCann charged Evans with first-degree murder in the July 1 stabbing of Grant-Cobb on the 500 block of East Colfax Avenue. Evans will make his first appearance at district court on September 14 at 8:30 a.m.

Although others were involved in the initial altercation with Grant-Cobb that culminated in his stabbing, the Denver District Attorney's Office has its eyes set solely on Evans.

"We do not intend [to file] charges against anybody else regarding this particular incident," says DA spokesman Ken Lane.