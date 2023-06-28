E-Bikes Everywhere: Bike to Work Day Highlights Success of Denver's Rebate Program

The next round of Denver e-bike rebates will be released on July 25.

This morning, Denver's Department of Transportation and Infrastructure will host a breakfast station in front of the Denver and City County Building to commemorate Bike to Work Day; Mayor Michael Hancock will be on hand, riding around on an e-bike. The event will also celebrate the city's construction of 140 miles of new bike lanes since 2018 — for a total of 436 miles of bikeways throughout the city.Says DOTI Marketing and Communications Specialist Vanessa Lacayo: "The timing as we continue to accelerate/prioritize building out our bike network aligns well with the rebates [by] carving out dedicated space on the street for people that want to ride and supporting the use of bikes and e-bikes as a viable mode of transportation, and not just for recreation."The goal is to increase safety for all, reduce transportation pollution by making cycling an easier and more comfortable option, and to minimize conflicts with people in cars," Lacayo concludes.