After Nearly All-White School Board Tries (and Fails) to Close Wyatt Academy, Five Members Resign











"The vote about closure has been hard on everyone," they said in a joint statement. "Our votes to close were made after years of service to the school, an intimate understanding of the strengths and challenges facing it, and a desire to act in the long-term best interests of Wyatt’s families and the neighborhood. We did not make any of our decisions lightly. Given the board’s decision not to close, it is time for us to now resign from the board and let others lead the school. Please accept our resignations effective immediately. We wish Wyatt the best in the future."





Over the past few weeks, Wyatt's board had claimed it anticipated "attrition in the near-term," and said that if the school opted against pursuing a merger with UPrep, the board would be "compelled to undertake considerable efforts in the upcoming years, especially in areas of leadership and fundraising."



But before the vote, Means pushed back on the enrollment claims. "We went from 190 to 205 two years ago," she told the board. "We are going to hit 225. We are at 215 right now. In DPS, we are the only school in this zone that was projected 8 percent higher." She said that DPS projects that Wyatt will increase its enrollment from 215 to 225 in the next school year.



"It's a stretch goal," argued De Benedet. "It's an unrealistic scenario."



Means fired back: "I don't think it's a stretch goal. We are following suit for where we need to be. ... All I'm asking for is a chance to prove it."



Boardmember Nicole Servino, who voted in favor of keeping Wyatt open, agreed with Means that the administration deserved the opportunity to try and meet its projections, rather than "taking the choice away from them" by way of a board vote. "Community and school leaders deserve to have a say in the process," she said during the meeting.



"Wyatt fights," Means told the board. "We need somebody there who is ready to fight for this community, not just go 'I'm going to wash my hands of it and close the school.'"





Wyatt Academy's student population is made up of 193 non-white students in grades K-5 and just 22 white students.





ViVe got interested in the partnership, which would rely on the financial backing of donors and migrant foundations, because of Wyatt's large BIPOC student and teacher population, according to Casas. She notes that children from Venezuela and elsewhere arriving in Denver have been going to a number of schools that don't specialize in bilingual Transitional Native Language Instruction for Spanish-speaking students; she and Means have talked about getting this at Wyatt.



"We want to make kids feel like they belong," Casas says. "You need that combination, you need that culture to match. It's going to start with a summer camp later this year to start getting kids to want to go to Wyatt. We'll be getting these migrant children into summer programs and hoping they will then get registered. I think once people see we can get the interest going and the school going, foundations and donors will step in for the benefit of the children."



ViVe has access to hundreds, perhaps thousands of kids who could begin attending Wyatt as soon as next year with help from the migrant-focused nonprofit, which plans to start making pitches to families in the coming months. "We've already started to organize for the summer," Casas says. "Now that we got this exciting news, we are going to start looking."

ViVe would provide Spanish-speaking teachers for Wyatt and pay the salaries of these teachers and any other Spanish-speaking educators who are hired and deal with the migrant students directly, Casa confirms. (Means had been questioned when she told that to the board.)



"For right now, we can definitely help field the salaries for the Spanish-certified teachers, but we're going to need more," Casas says. "The goal may be that we help with the salary for four or five teachers who are experts. It will just depend on how many are needed." Here was the scene at Wyatt, when the board voted against closing the school. pic.twitter.com/VlFAHMozX9 — Auon’tai M. Anderson (@AuontaiAnderson) February 13, 2024

