Body of 42-Year-Old Stabbing Victim Pulled From Cherry Creek in Denver

The body of a stabbing victim was discovered in Cherry Creek on Tuesday, July 16. Law enforcement officials are still investigating what happened.
The victim was identified as Ethan Martinez, 42, according to the Office of the Medical Examiner. His official cause and manner of death are under investigation as of Friday evening, but the Denver Police Department says the man was stabbed.
Police were called at around 4:20 p.m. on Tuesday, July 16, to investigate a report of a dead body at the Cherry Creek Trail near Washington Street and Speer Boulevard in Denver's Speer neighborhood, according to DPD. The man was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Office of the Medical Examiner.
The body was discovered inside of the water of the creek, police say. Officers declined to comment on whether the body was found in or traveled through the wastewater drain system, as has been speculated in social media posts. Officials also had no information about how long the man had been dead by the time his body was discovered on Tuesday.
No arrests have been made in connection to the death and no suspect information is available as of Friday, July 19.
Officers initially described the situation as an outdoor death investigation, but announced it had been escalated to a homicide investigation the following day. They have not released any additional details about the case, as the investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. Tipsters can remain anonymous.