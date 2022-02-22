Support Us

Denver's independent source of
local news and culture

Coronavirus

Boulder Adjusts to Life B.C.: Before COVID

February 22, 2022 8:30AM

A discarded mask laying on a cross street of Boulder's Pearl Street Mall on February 20.
A discarded mask laying on a cross street of Boulder's Pearl Street Mall on February 20. Photo by Michael Roberts
The weather in advance of the metro area's wintry blast was gorgeous on Sunday, February 20, and Boulder's Pearl Street Mall was swarming with shoppers — among them a pair of women who seemed pleasantly surprised by the scene. "Wow," one said to her companion. "This is what it was like Before COVID."

These last two words deserve capital letters. Like people of every description around the globe, Boulder residents have ached for the days when they could gather in public places without having to don face coverings or worry about how close they could get to someone else without the risk of contracting a potentially fatal disease. And while this past weekend didn't mark the official end of the pandemic, it represented a step in that direction. The previous Friday, Boulder County's the county's mask mandate for public indoor spaces officially came to an end — and if anyone thought a majority of Boulderites would stick with their N95s a bit longer just in case, they were wrong.

Way wrong.

Of course, there's no guarantee this scenario will last. Back on July 1, 2021, Westword published a post headlined "Even Boulder Is Over Masks," about three weeks after Boulder County Public Health lifted a previous face-covering order. Just over two months later, on September 2, BCPH put a new mask edict in place amid a surge of cases related to COVID's Delta variant. At that time, Boulder was virtually alone in making such a move; Denver didn't impose similar masking rules until November 24, just before the arrival of the Omicron wave.
click to enlarge Businesses with two different approaches to masking after the mandatory order's expiration, as seen on Boulder's Pearl Street Mall circa February 20. - PHOTOS BY MICHAEL ROBERTS
Businesses with two different approaches to masking after the mandatory order's expiration, as seen on Boulder's Pearl Street Mall circa February 20.
Photos by Michael Roberts
Likewise, Boulder's latest mask decree lingered longer than others in the metro area (Denver's dropped on February 4), and even when the county announced it would remove the mandate, its February 14 news release about the policy shift suggested continued face-covering use. One line read: "BCPH strongly recommends individuals 2+ wear an N95, KN95, KF94 or equivalent medical-grade mask over your nose and mouth while indoors and consider wearing a mask in crowded outdoor settings while the county remains at a level of substantial or high transmission."

This suggestion wasn't widely embraced by those who gathered Sunday on the Pearl Street Mall. At most, only one out of ten people outside was masked, and patrons with face coverings inside businesses topped out in the 20-30 percent range.

Some shops required employees to wear masks, but they represented a decided minority, too. And although some outlets still had "Masks Required" signs on their doors or windows, this seemed more of an oversight than a proactive decision.

Still, during our time on the mall, we saw quite a few folks holding masks in their hand as they stepped into a store, just in case they were asked to put it on — which none of them were. That suggests that much of Boulder's citizenry would be ready to remask without complaint should a new variant cause COVID cases, hospitalizations and deaths to zoom upward again.

For now, though, most prefer to revel in the latest version of Boulder B.C.
KEEP WESTWORD FREE... Since we started Westword, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Denver, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls.
Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
Michael Roberts has written for Westword since October 1990, serving stints as music editor and media columnist. He currently covers everything from breaking news and politics to sports and stories that defy categorization.
Contact: Michael Roberts

Trending News

Latest Stories

More »

Join the Westword community and help support independent local journalism in Denver.

Get the latest updates in news, food, music and culture, and receive special offers direct to your inbox.

Become a member and go ad-free!

Support Our Journalism
Privacy Policy

This Week's Issue

California Privacy Policy California Collection Notice
Do Not Sell My Info
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy Westword may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2022 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation