Boulder Holding Event to Help Immigrants With Questions About Immigration Law





Teaming up with the University of Colorado Boulder Law School , city officials will hold informational classes on immigration law this Saturday, July 29, for anyone with questions on the subject. Experts will be in attendance from 10 to 11:30 a.m. inside the City Council Chambers at 1777 Broadway to inform residents about several different topics. Free snacks and child-care services will be available.

“It’s no secret that our immigration system can be complicated,” says Ana Silvia Avendaño Curiel, racial equity policy advisor for the City of Boulder. “We hope that these sessions answer some of the most common questions that people may have on how to navigate their immigration process, so that people may feel empowered to continue making informed decisions.”









City councilmembers passed a racial equity plan in early 2021 with a goal of "closing gaps, so race does not predict one's success, while improving outcomes for all," according to the Boulder website. These informational sessions are being put on by the city's Office of Equity and Inclusion.

"It's the city's charge now to really pay more attention to issues that affect people of color in our community, including immigrants," Sandoval says. "We're really making a concerted effort to serve those needs and respond to questions folks have."



"Say you have a citizen child who's turned eighteen, or you got married to an American citizen — there are ways to change your immigration status through a family member," Sandoval explains. "In partnership with the CU Law [School], we know that this is one of the areas of greatest interest to immigrants in our community. That's a question they get a lot. So we're hoping to provide more information about some of the intricacies of the legal system and how folks get those questions addressed."



Boulder city officials believe that dozens of immigrants in the community have questions such as this one and will attend the event, which will be a "Spanish first" presentation, according to Sandoval.



"All of the information will be presented in Spanish, and there will be interpretation into English for those who require that," she says. The event will also be recorded and uploaded to the city's YouTube page for those who are unable to attend.

Boulder hopes to host the next program in the series in the fall, but a date has not yet been set. A third iteration will also take place before the end of the year, but is still being planned. More information about future classes will be available on Saturday, Sandoval says.

People interested in attending Saturday's event should be aware that this won't be a legal clinic, so they won't be able to get help with any actual casework. But they should still come with any questions they have, Sandoval says — and some friends.



"This isn't specific casework, so there isn't a need for people to bring their documents," she says. "But [they should] definitely come with their questions and bring other folks in their community who might also be interested. It's a very open event."