See the 43 New Charges Against the Boulder King Soopers Shooter

A sign listing the victims' names as seen at the memorial outside the Boulder King Soopers where the March 22 mass shooting took place.

The investigation into the March 22 attack on a Boulder King Soopers that killed ten people has been quiet of late. During a March 26 press conference, 20th Judicial District DA Michael Dougherty said charges would be added to the original eleven pressed against alleged shooter Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa, but in the weeks since then, none materialized.

Until last night, that is.

Just after 7 p.m. on April 21, Dougherty's office released an amended criminal complaint that lists a total of 54 counts, 43 more than the original. The new document supplements the names of those who lost their lives — Denny Stong, Neven Stanisic, Rikki Olds, Tralona Bartkowiak, Suzanne Fountain, Teri Leiker, Kevin Mahoney, Lynn Murray, Jody Waters and Boulder police officer Eric Talley — with those of law enforcement officers and store customers whom prosecutors say Alissa tried to kill as well. There are also ten gun-related charges generally related to the high-capacity magazine used to feed the weapon used in the crime, a semi-automatic Ruger AR-556 pistol.

Murder-in-the-first-degree charges involving the victims take up counts one through ten. Counts eleven through 41 are complaints related to criminal attempts to commit murder, most of them paired.

For example, count eleven reads: "On or about March 22, 2021, by engaging in conduct constituting a substantial step toward the commission of murder in the first degree, Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa unlawfully, feloniously, after deliberation, and with the intent to cause the death of a person other than himself attempted to cause the death of Patrick Kruse; in violation of" specific Colorado criminal code sections.

Count twelve builds on this foundation: "On or about March 22, 2021, by engaging in conduct constituting a substantial step toward the commission of murder in the first degree, Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa unlawfully and feloniously, under circumstances evidencing an attitude of universal malice manifesting extreme indifference to the value of human life generally, knowingly engaged in conduct which created a grave risk of death to a person other than himself, and thereby attempted to cause the death of Patrick Kruse" in violation of the same criminal code passages.

Other people named in the counts of criminal attempt to commit murder in the first-degree are Angela Peacock, James Graham, Kelly Rae Dorr, Sarah Moonshadow, Nick Edwards, Christopher Tatum, Officer Bryan Capobianco, Officer Pam Gignac, Officer Richard Steidell, Officer Bryan Plyter, Officer Alexander Kicera, Officer Jenny Schmeits, Officer D.J. (Richard) Smith, Officer Brandon Braun and Officer Michael West. On top of these are individual attempted-murder counts pertaining to Deputy Jeffrey Brunkow, Ranger Samuel Kilburn and Elan Shakti.

For counts 45 through 54, the focus is on "Large Capacity Magazine Prohibited — During Crime," a Class 6 felony in the state. The first of these charges: "Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa unlawfully sold, transferred or possessed a large capacity magazine. Further, the Defendant possessed the large capacity magazine during the commission of a felony or a crime of violence, namely: Murder in the First Degree and Criminal Attempt to Commit Murder in the First Degree" in violation of the Colorado criminal code.

Could even more charges be coming? The document seems to leave open that possibility. "Defendant is not prejudiced by the amended and added counts proposed by the People in this motion as the evidence supporting the counts is contained in the discovery already provided to Defendant in the above captioned case. The factual basis for the added charges originates from the same incident and events previously disclosed to Defendant in discovery," it states, then adds: "Additionally, this case is in its infancy."

Click to read the motion to amend in the case of Colorado v. Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa.