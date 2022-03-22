King Soopers Shooting One Year Later and Chances Killer Could Go on Trial

On March 22, 2021, a gunman opened fire at the Table Mesa King Soopers in Boulder, and before he was taken into custody, ten people were dead — Neven Stanisic, 23; Kevin Mahoney, 61; Tralona Bartkowiak, 49; Rikki Olds, 25; Denny Stong, 20; Lynn Murray, 62; Teri Leiker, 51; Jody Waters, 65; Suzanne Fountain, 59; and Boulder Police Officer Eric Talley, 51.
One year later, the alleged shooter, Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa, has not gone to trial, and a finding that he isn't competent to do so remains in place. But this scenario could start changing as soon as next month.
The store where the shooting happened, located at 3600 Table Mesa Drive, remained closed for months after the horrific attack, and a fence around the property became a poignant memorial for the victims, as well as a place for community members to collectively mourn.
Late last year, King Soopers announced that the branch would reopen on January 20 after a thorough facelift — timing that became awkward when that date fell within a period when union employees were on strike and said they would picket the outlet if it came back as scheduled. The reopening was postponed until after the strike was resolved, and then took place last month.
"It’s hard to believe it’s been one year since the lives of ten of our fellow Coloradans were tragically taken far too soon at the King Soopers on Table Mesa," Polis wrote. "With every day that goes by, with every anniversary, with each new beginning, we think of them with love. We remember that day but also the acts of kindness and compassion that quickly followed — from the embrace of strangers to families traveling from every corner leaving flowers, prayers, and handmade signs at the memorial. Let today serve as a reminder that moving forward doesn’t mean leaving those we’ve lost behind. We must never forget the Colorado spirit of strength and resilience demonstrated in our darkest hours. Together we will help each other heal, take pride in our community, and cherish our time with our loved ones all the more."
Meanwhile, the delayed prosecution of the shooter, as documented on a page accessible on the website of 20th Judicial District DA Michael Dougherty, has generated dozens upon dozens of documents, including ones related to the mental state of the shooter. A filing on January 17 reads in part: "On December 3, 2021, the Court found Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa...currently incompetent to proceed in this case. The Court committed Defendant to the care and custody of the Colorado Department of Human Services and ordered that he be transported to the Colorado Mental Health Institute at Pueblo...to be restored to competency. Additionally, the Court ordered CMHIP to provide updates to the parties and the Court every 30 days regarding Defendant’s progress. Defendant was subsequently transported to CMHIP. Over 30 days have passed since Defendant’s transport to CMHIP and the People have yet to receive the Court ordered progress report for January 2022."
order to the Colorado Mental Health Institute at Pueblo to show cause why no such information had yet been shared. The order was dismissed on February 22 after an update on the suspect's condition was finally delivered. But bigger news came in a March 11 update from District Court Judge Ingrid Bakke.
"The State Hospital has indicated that the Defendant remains incompetent to proceed," Bakke acknowledged. "However, there is a substantial probability that he will likely be restored to competency within the reasonable future and may be restored to competency and remain competent with the use of medications." As a result, a competency review hearing has been slated for 1:30 p.m. on April 15, "at which time the Hospital shall be required to file the next progress report. If the Defendant's status remains the same, the matter shall then be set for the next review date within the required 91 days."
By the middle of next month, then, the friends, family and loved ones of the victims may have a better idea of whether a trial will actually happen before another year passes.