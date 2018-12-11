Boulder Activist Helps Stop Trump Minions' Climate Talk With Laughter

The demonstration that stopped the Trump administration presentation at the climate conference in Poland.

When does laughter go viral? When it stops a Trump administration panel at the United Nations-sponsored climate conference in Katowice, Poland. And Boulder's Michaela Mujica-Steiner was right in the middle of the craziness.

As reported by the Washington Post, a panel discussion starring the U.S. delegation to the Katowice talks had been under way for about ten minutes when Wells Griffith, one of the president's top climate advisers, made this statement: "We strongly believe that no country should have to sacrifice economic prosperity or energy security in pursuit of environmental sustainability."