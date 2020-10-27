Brianna Titone on GOP Transphobic Attack Ads and Speaking Out

In 2018, Brianna Titone became Colorado's first trangender state representative when she was elected in House District 27. But her 2020 reelection bid against Republican Vicki Pyne and Libertarian Cory Schaeffer has been marred by at least two examples of transphobic campaigning against her — most recently a robocall in which GOP Representative Stephen Humphrey claims that Titone's alleged "radical sexual agenda" could harm "your wives and daughters."

The robocall has been denounced in a letter from the House Majority Project signed by around fifty Democratic representatives and candidates. And while Humphrey has not responded to Westword's request for comment, a fellow Republican lawmaker considers such tactics backwards and counterproductive, and thinks they may actually help Titone remain in office.

For her part, Titone scoffs at any suggestion of a radical agenda. She notes that the only LGBTQ-related legislation she sponsored during her first term was the so-called Gay Panic or Transgender Panic Bill, which passed both houses of the Colorado General Assembly by an overwhelming majority; even Humphrey voted for it.

"I try really hard to work across the aisle to represent the people of the district to the best of my ability," she says, "and the people of my district recognize that. And since my policy positions don't give them a lot of really good ways to attack me, they're resorting to these kinds of tactics to make me look bad in any way they can."

Titone was the centerpiece of an October 20 NBC News piece about anti-LGBTQ ads. The report details a Facebook spot funded by Take Back Colorado, an organization registered to Joe Neville, brother of House Minority Leader Patrick Neville, that "misgenders Titone and refers to her by her 'deadname,' the name she used before her transition. The ad also claims Titone has 'always supported violence' and sexualizes children."

Patrick Neville denied that the ad was transphobic — but it didn't prove to be very effective. Titone raised an estimated $11,000 for her campaign in the day and a half after the item appeared, garnering donations from across the country. The aforementioned GOP lawmaker (who asked not to be named) isn't surprised; he says that the continuing use of such ugly practices is a big reason why Republicans have lost control of both Colorado's House and Senate, and he fears that more seats could go by the wayside in November. He also suspects that the latest controversy will prove to be a boost to Titone at the best possible time for her.

House District 27 has seen high turnout in recent elections. "In 2018, we had 75 percent," Titone says, "and this year, we're expecting 80 to 85 percent. So I don't expect this kind of thing would prevent anyone from wanting to vote, and if someone is going to be swayed by that kind of message, they're not likely to vote for me anyway. Most of the people who know and support me are turned off by those kinds of things."

Still, Titone sees value in speaking out against such schemes: "It's like a health issue. If you ignore it, it can end up becoming more serious and causing a great deal of pain. You need to expose these kinds of things just like you would a health issue, to make sure you're rooting it out and that people know what the source of the problem really is."

Here's the House Majority Project letter, made public on October 23: