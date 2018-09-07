Police Department Wants to Know Where Your Surveillance Cameras Are

More often that not, those of us who live in Denver and other sizable communities in Colorado and beyond are being watched by cameras maintained by municipalities and mounted in busy public areas. Now, cops in one Front Range community want to expand the network by supplementing their own surveillance gadgets with privately owned ones.

The Brighton Police Department is asking owners of local homes and businesses equipped with surveillance cameras to register the devices with the city. And BPD senior communications specialist Janelle McPherson expects other Colorado places to follow suit.

"It's kind of a trending thing here," McPherson says. "Longmont already does it. They've implemented it there and it's been successful. That's where we got the idea from — and now we're incorporating it for Brighton."