Broncos Fans Debate If Case Keenum Is Good Enough Despite Win Over Bengals

It takes a lot to satisfy fans of the Denver Broncos. And the team's 24-10 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals yesterday didn't quite do it.

True, the contest's results got Denver back to .500, and the squad's 6-6 record and favorable schedule (its next four games are against the 49ers, Browns, Raiders and Chargers) make a playoff appearance more realistic than anyone would have predicted prior to the current winning streak, which has now hit three. Moreover, the tilt proved that this edition of the Broncos can win on the road in the eastern half of the country when kickoff comes in the early window of games, which hadn't been especially clear before yesterday.